ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Forget bank robbery. These men stole $9 million in meat, feds say.

Nearly $400,000 of it, in two semitrailers taken from a lot in Emerald, Neb., in June. By the time authorities had finished tracing the missing steak, they'd uncovered what they say was an organized enterprise by three Florida men who pulled off about 45 thefts of meat and equipment over a year and a half.
MIAMI, FL
SFGate

Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and preservation of Native American sites has prompted a legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior...
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TX WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022. The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Motley County in northwestern Texas... West central Cottle County in northwestern Texas... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT,...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
SFGate

Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
CAMARILLO, CA
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.81. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.81) Estimated jackpot: $351,000. ¶ To win the grand...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-271115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the. upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy