Forget bank robbery. These men stole $9 million in meat, feds say.
Nearly $400,000 of it, in two semitrailers taken from a lot in Emerald, Neb., in June. By the time authorities had finished tracing the missing steak, they'd uncovered what they say was an organized enterprise by three Florida men who pulled off about 45 thefts of meat and equipment over a year and a half.
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and preservation of Native American sites has prompted a legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior...
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
TX WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022. The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Motley County in northwestern Texas... West central Cottle County in northwestern Texas... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT,...
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
Parking fees, 'locals-only hours' to begin at some Maui beaches
Tourists will soon have to pay to park at these Maui beaches and may be restricted from the areas during certain hours.
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.81. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.81) Estimated jackpot: $351,000. ¶ To win the grand...
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-271115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the. upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy...
