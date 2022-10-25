ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine

A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
VALLEJO, CA
Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case

A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
STOCKTON, CA
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting

RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
RICHMOND, CA
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday

Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
CONCORD, CA
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers

DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
DANVILLE, CA
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.81. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.81) Estimated jackpot: $351,000. ¶ To win the grand...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Grand Central | Central Catholic Football On Verge Of League Title

Shootout Win Over Manteca Sets Central Catholic Football Up For Second Straight Undefeated Run Through Valley Oak League •. The refrain thundered from Central Catholic football coach Roger Canepa and was immediately followed by raucous agreement from his players. This was the scene last Friday night following an absolutely wild...
MANTECA, CA

