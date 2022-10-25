Read full article on original website
SFGate
Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine
A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
SFGate
Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case
A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting
RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
SFGate
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday
Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
SFGate
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers
DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
Some of those fighting might have been wearing Proud Boys apparel.
SFGate
Man Gets 6 Years For Identity Theft After Stealing Over $1Ook From Victim's Accounts
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man was sentenced to over six years in prison Tuesday for convictions of nine counts of bank fraud stemming from his theft of a person's identity, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Reginald Lamont Thomas, 47, used a person's information to take over their checking and savings...
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.81. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.81) Estimated jackpot: $351,000. ¶ To win the grand...
SFGate
Grand Central | Central Catholic Football On Verge Of League Title
Shootout Win Over Manteca Sets Central Catholic Football Up For Second Straight Undefeated Run Through Valley Oak League •. The refrain thundered from Central Catholic football coach Roger Canepa and was immediately followed by raucous agreement from his players. This was the scene last Friday night following an absolutely wild...
