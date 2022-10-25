ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston McKennie goal not enough as Juventus crash out of Champions League

By Jason Anderson
A rough start to the 2022-23 season just got worse for Juventus.

Juve were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday, after a 4-3 loss at Benfica ended their last hopes of escaping from Group H. Weston McKennie’s late goal was not enough to spark a comeback that Juve needed to have any chance at the knockout round heading into the final round of group stage games.

The Italian powerhouse had to win, but fell behind on António Silva’s 17th minute goal, and even Moise Kean’s 21st minute equalizer only delayed the bad news. By the 50th minute, it was 4-1 in favor of Benfica after a penalty from João Mário and Rafa Silva’s brace.

Arek Milik’s 77th minute goal saved some face for Juventus, and two minutes later McKennie popped up amid a mad scramble to fire home after Samuel Iling-Junior’s cross was pushed into the goalmouth by Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The goal is the second this week for McKennie , as he also headed home a corner kick against Empoli this past weekend in Serie A. It’s also his second Champions League goal of the campaign, as he also got on the scoresheet against Paris Saint-Germain back in September.

Two goals in less than three minutes was just what Juventus needed in the moment. It’s just that realistically, falling behind by three goals in a game you have to win is not a recipe for success. Benfica held on for the win, and now Juventus — in the latest chapter of a massively disappointing start to the season — will bow out of the Champions League at the first hurdle.

Believe it or not, things could even get worse. On three points, Juve have PSG coming to town in next week’s final matchday, while Maccabi Haifa (who also have three points) will host Benfica. While Juventus has a six-goal edge on goal difference, a loss to PSG would open the door to the further humiliation of not even getting a Europa League spot as a consolation prize.

Watch McKennie’s late goal for Juventus

