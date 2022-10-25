ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Niner Times

New look Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team seeks repeat success in 2022-23

49er basketball is back as the Charlotte women's basketball team strides into the new year, looking for another successful season. Last season, we saw a fierce squad as the women's team made their way to a 22-10 overall season with back-to-back wins for a C-USA title and an appearance in the NCAA tournament, where the No. 14 49ers faced off against No. 3 Indiana.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

No. 13 Charlotte men's soccer falls to Central Florida on road

The No. 13 Charlotte men's soccer team could not overcome the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 21. The 49ers fell 2-1 to UCF, bringing them to 2-2-2 in conference games and down to seventh in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Though cleaner on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Letter to the Editor: Holocaust survivor comments on the Genocide Awareness Project display at UNC Charlotte

This statement was submitted to the Niner Times by Dr. John Cox, Director, Center for Holocaust, Genocide & Human Rights Studies at UNC Charlotte. I have included (below) a powerful statement from a Holocaust survivor. In 2010, this group came to the campus where I was teaching (Florida Gulf Coast University) for two days. I was director of FGCU's Holocaust-studies center, and a local survivor, Miriam (she does not wish to give her full name), wrote a powerful statement at that time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Pro-life group sets up graphic display in CHHS/COED plaza until Oct. 28

A pro-life group known as the Genocide Awareness Project (GAP) set up a graphic display comparing abortion to genocide in the College of Human Health and Services and College of Education plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 26. GAP and their display will be on campus until Friday, Oct. 28. Protests and groups of students against GAP have already started forming around the display on its first day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Photos: Rally for Human Rights

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, a rally for human rights was held at UNC Charlotte in solidarity with the Iranian people. Participants chanted phrases such as "woman, life, freedom" as they marched across campus from Cato Hall to Woodward Hall. After a speech about the killing of Mahsa Amini, and a personal story about a professor's past encounters with the Iranian morality police, many participants began to cut their hair over the rally's main banner.
CHARLOTTE, NC

