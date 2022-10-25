Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Niner Times
Aly Khalifa and Jackson Threadgill are a winning duo for Charlotte men's basketball
When asking players and coaches what it means to be a Charlotte 49er, they always mention the family atmosphere and how players find a new home not just in the city of Charlotte but with their teammates. This family atmosphere brought together a kid from up the street in Concord,...
Niner Times
New look Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team seeks repeat success in 2022-23
49er basketball is back as the Charlotte women's basketball team strides into the new year, looking for another successful season. Last season, we saw a fierce squad as the women's team made their way to a 22-10 overall season with back-to-back wins for a C-USA title and an appearance in the NCAA tournament, where the No. 14 49ers faced off against No. 3 Indiana.
Niner Times
Dazia Lawrence is pivotal piece for Charlotte women's basketball team in second season
As the women's basketball team gears up for a new season, Redshirt Sophomore Dazia Lawrence is ready to pick up where she left off last season. After getting her first extended playing time last season, she became a pivotal player near the end of the season and in the NCAA tournament for the 49ers.
Niner Times
Mikayla Boykin and Jada McMillian step into lead roles while finishing careers as Charlotte 49ers
With hard-earned experience and talent aplenty, fifth years Mikayla Boykin and Jada McMillian are among the best that the Charlotte Women's Basketball team has to offer. As the 49ers prepare for their 48th season as a program, these two players are a sure fixture of the season. "We are really...
Niner Times
Charlotte football falls out of bowl eligibility with a 34-15 loss to FIU on homecoming
After a 34-15 loss to Florida Internation University (FIU), the 49ers now move to 1-7 on the season. With the loss, the Panthers knock Charlotte out of bowl eligibility for the 2022 season. The loss was the nail in the coffin for Head Coach Will Healy. On Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Niner Times
No. 13 Charlotte men's soccer falls to Central Florida on road
The No. 13 Charlotte men's soccer team could not overcome the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 21. The 49ers fell 2-1 to UCF, bringing them to 2-2-2 in conference games and down to seventh in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Though cleaner on...
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball looks to take next step in crucial 2022-23 season
The 2022-2023 basketball season is right around the corner, and the Charlotte 49ers men's team has many unfamiliar faces walking around campus. The 49ers finished eight in Conference USA (C-USA) and 17-14 last season. The team is looking to take a significant step this season. Head Coach Ron Sanchez said...
Niner Times
Letter to the Editor: Holocaust survivor comments on the Genocide Awareness Project display at UNC Charlotte
This statement was submitted to the Niner Times by Dr. John Cox, Director, Center for Holocaust, Genocide & Human Rights Studies at UNC Charlotte. I have included (below) a powerful statement from a Holocaust survivor. In 2010, this group came to the campus where I was teaching (Florida Gulf Coast University) for two days. I was director of FGCU's Holocaust-studies center, and a local survivor, Miriam (she does not wish to give her full name), wrote a powerful statement at that time.
Niner Times
Pro-life group sets up graphic display in CHHS/COED plaza until Oct. 28
A pro-life group known as the Genocide Awareness Project (GAP) set up a graphic display comparing abortion to genocide in the College of Human Health and Services and College of Education plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 26. GAP and their display will be on campus until Friday, Oct. 28. Protests and groups of students against GAP have already started forming around the display on its first day.
Niner Times
Photos: Rally for Human Rights
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, a rally for human rights was held at UNC Charlotte in solidarity with the Iranian people. Participants chanted phrases such as "woman, life, freedom" as they marched across campus from Cato Hall to Woodward Hall. After a speech about the killing of Mahsa Amini, and a personal story about a professor's past encounters with the Iranian morality police, many participants began to cut their hair over the rally's main banner.
