Vanessa Hudgens kicks off Halloween with a ‘Black Swan’ tribute

By Maria Loreto
 2 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens is a devoted Halloween fan. Every year, the actress shares posts starting in October, using spooky filters and all sorts of costumes. To kick off Halloween celebrations, Hudgens took inspiration from “ Black Swan

The photos show Hudgens and a friend posing as the white and black swan, with Hudgens playing the former and wearing a white outfit made out of a top, a skirt, and a tutu. She paired the look with some high socks and ballet flats.

The rest of the photos in the post show Hudgens with her friends, having fun and enjoying themselves. In several of them, she’s showing off her ballet poses and taking her costume very seriously. “And the festivities begin,” Hudgens captioned the post.

“Black Swan” was released in 2010, and has become a famous outfit for Halloween. The film starred Natalie Portman in the title role, playing a ballet dancer obsessed with winning the lead role of “Swan Lake.”

While every year Hudgens makes sure to go all out for Halloween, this year, she’s truly outdone herself. For starters, Hudgens released a collaboration with Fabletics , with items that she helped design and that embody the spooky vibe of the season.

She also collaborated with Eli Roth on a horror project. The film is a 180 VR experience where she plays the lead role. “To consider how the viewers will have an immersive experience in 180 degrees really adds so many exciting and new elements to playing a character,” shared Hudgens.

We can’t wait to see what her costume will be come October 31st.

