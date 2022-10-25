ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics

Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surge in the Capital Region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is refusing to comment on the drainage debacle one week after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she would ask to have it pulled from the council agenda. During an interview last week, Broome said the parish attorney's office was responsible for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Flu and RSV on the rise, closes at least one school

BATON ROUGE - It's the middle of the day on a Tuesday and the Brighton School is empty. Administrators say they made the decision to close the private K-12 school because one-fourth of students and one-fifth of teachers are out sick with the flu. The flu is hitting Louisiana especially...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools holding fall teacher, paraprofessional job fair

Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a fall job fair Nov. 10 to fill 24 current teacher openings and 13 paraprofessional openings across the district. Those wishing to secure teaching or teacher support positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in December and May.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

