Hampshire County, MA

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Two Events In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

Defund413Amherst, Sunrise Amherst and Progressive Coalition of Amherst (PCA) are organizing two events to show support for the Amherst 9 following the July 5 incident between a group of primarily BIPOC youth and the Amherst Police Department. The youth were improperly told they had no rights during the interaction. The town has yet to provide a meaningful response to the incident.
AMHERST, MA
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Amherst Receives $250,000 For Sidewalks Through Housing Choice Grant Program

The Town of Amherst was awarded a $250,000 grant to make sidewalk improvements around the Town Common. Awarded by the State Department of Housing and Community Development Housing Choice Grant Program, the grant is part of the Governor’s Community One Stop for Growth initiative. The Amherst Planning Department staff...
AMHERST, MA
Amherst Awarded $755k In Massworks Grant Funding For Sidewalk Improvements

Sidewalks on Belchertown Road near the East Amherst Village Center at the intersection with South East Street will receive much needed improvement, with the award of a $755,000 grant from the state. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development awarded the town this substantial grant under the state’s MassWorks Infrastructure Program.
AMHERST, MA
RSV climbing at UMass Memorial Health; concern about the respiratory illness

WORCESTER – Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise at UMass Memorial Health, as hospitals nationwide reportedly grapple with the illness.  Meanwhile, UMass Chan Medical School is participating in a clinical trial of a new flu vaccine developed by Pfizer that could boost effectiveness, compared to the standard influenza vaccine.  Higher RSV...
WORCESTER, MA
Check Out the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County, Massachusetts has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Can You Imagine Amherst Without Cops? Addressing Your Questions & Concerns About Defunding the Police. A Virtual Event

Defund 413 Amherst is planning an interactive information session for local folks who are curious about defunding the police but have concerns about this movement or don’t know how to get involved. If that sounds like you, we’d love to have you join us! Otherwise, can you help us spread the word? We want to make sure people are aware of this opportunity to talk through the tough questions about building a community without cops.
AMHERST, MA

