Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-FoxcroftThe Maine WriterDover-foxcroft, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
No. 3 Eagles advance to Class B North semifinals after three-goal second half
ELLSWORTH – A low-scoring first half was followed up by a five-goal second, and at the final horn, No. 3 Ellsworth advanced past No. 6 Foxcroft Academy by a score of 4-2. The Ponies defense, and goaltender Peyton Wallman, kept the Eagles at bay for much of the first half, before Cruz Coffin took a pass from Silas Montigny and pushed it past Wallman to break the scoring.
foxbangor.com
Nokomis rolls into semifinals with shutout victory over Hermon
WATERVILLE – The Warrior show was on display at Thomas College on Wednesday, scoring five goals while pitching a shutout over No. 6 Hermon to advance to the Class B North semifinals. No. 3 Nokomis was dominant in the first half, taking a 4-0 lead into the break thanks...
foxbangor.com
Maine looking to build on Quinnipiac win, hosts another ranked opponent this weekend
ORONO – Over the weekend, Maine hockey had probably the biggest win of the Ben Barr era, taking down a top five team at the Alfond. Not only did the Black Bears beat No. 3 Quinnipiac in their home opener Saturday, they shut out the Bobcats, with the scoreboard reading 4-0 after the final horn. The game was scoreless after two periods, but then Maine erupted for all four of their goals in the final fifteen minutes. But, the offense wasn’t the bright spot in that one.
foxbangor.com
Despite heartbreaker to Stony Brook, Maine QB continues to shine
ORONO – For Maine football, 2022 has been a rollercoaster, and now- a 28-27 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday. But that game proved to be another showcase for the Black Bears’ most constant presence: QB Joe Fagnano. When asked about what gives Fagnano the X-factor, senior tight...
wabi.tv
New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
foxbangor.com
Pushaw Road is re-opened
GLENBURN– Glenburn residents will be happy tonight. The Maine D.O.T. has finished the work on the Pushaw Rd and it is now open to traffic. It was back on October 15th when the rains created a deluge of water that eventually compromised the roadway. Since then it has been...
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth mural completed in downtown
ELLSWORTH– A new mural has been completed in downtown Ellsworth. Heart of Ellsworth announced that it has completed the Water Street mural. Painted by muralist Judy Taylor and volunteers, the mural captures the history of Ellsworth and how it has evolved. The mural’s location was donated to Heart of...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
foxbangor.com
A Walk of Remembrance
HERMON–If you traveled along Route 2 on your way to work or school Tuesday morning, you might have seen a pedestrian carrying the American flag. Kip Nelson of Bangor walks from Hermon to Holden every October 25th in memory of his brother Mike. Nelson says his brother, Mikey, was...
foxbangor.com
HIGH PFAS LEVELS FOUND IN MIDDLE SCHOOL
The State of Maine is requiring all schools to test their water supply for harmful chemicals and to make immediate changes if they are found. Large amounts of PFAS were found in the caravel middle school water supply and officials are taken aback to say the least. ” I think...
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
foxbangor.com
MILLS MEETS WINDOWDRESSERS
DEXTER — Governor Janet Mills paid a visit to a Dexter-based organization that is keeping Mainers warm as temperatures drop. Window dressers is a volunteer run non-profit that creates low-cost insulating window inserts. Their goal is to keep their customers warm while also lowering their heating costs. Governor Mills...
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1
A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
Comments / 0