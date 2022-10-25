ORONO – Over the weekend, Maine hockey had probably the biggest win of the Ben Barr era, taking down a top five team at the Alfond. Not only did the Black Bears beat No. 3 Quinnipiac in their home opener Saturday, they shut out the Bobcats, with the scoreboard reading 4-0 after the final horn. The game was scoreless after two periods, but then Maine erupted for all four of their goals in the final fifteen minutes. But, the offense wasn’t the bright spot in that one.

