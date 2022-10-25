Read full article on original website
prepbaseballreport.com
Middleton Commits To Massachuestts Amherst
Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / LHP. Rankings StateRank: 118 / POS: 8. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2023. Primary Position: LHP. Secondary Position:...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the eighth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.
amherstindy.org
Boston Bans Artificial Turf In Parks Due To Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’
Indy editor’s note: I have long advocated for installing an artificial turf field at Amherst Regional High School, both to ameliorate the competitive disadvantage experienced by the school’s field hockey players who are among a small minority in the state who play on grass, and to remedy the current situation in which most of our grass playing fields are frequently unusable due to poor drainage. I have recently begun to re-evaluate my position in light of a substantial body of evidence emerging on the environmental dangers that such fields pose because they are made with PFAS, a toxic “forever chemical”. Several communities around the country have banned the use of artificial turf as a result while others are studying the issue before proceeding with long-planned upgrades. In some instances, we have observed community polarization around the issues with sports boosters and environmentalists drawing hard and bitter lines over which there is little deliberation. In the case of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, the school committee has sued that planning board for denying them a permit to install a turf field, while the safety of such fields is studied. Given our own community’s penchant for polarization, and given that a substantial body of new data is emerging each month, and given that many communities in a similar situation have opted to study the risks, to athletes, and to the environment, (and particularly to ground water), let us do the same. The issue has been referred to the Amherst Board of Health to explore that potential dangers posed by artificial turf. Let’s figure out what’s at stake before we embrace a hard and fast position and divide up into warring camps. When the data are explored and explained, and we better understand the risks and the benefits, we may find that we mostly agree.
westernmassnews.com
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
amherstindy.org
UMass Celebrates Its Brutalist Architecture With Two Events
On Saturday, October 29 UMassBRUT, a campaign to raise awareness of UMass Amherst and UMass Dartmouth Brutalist architecture, is holding two events at the Amherst campus. At 2 p.m., History of Art and Architecture Professor Timothy Rohan will lead a Modernist Architecture Campus Tour. The walk starts at the lobby of the Lincoln Campus Center and will view buildings such as the Randolph W. Bromery Center for the Arts, Herter Hall, Whitmore Hall, Tobin Hall, and the iconic W.E.B. DuBois Library. The tour is free and open to the public.
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
LOTTERY WINNER: Chicopee man wins $2 million on scratch ticket
A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.
amherstindy.org
Can You Imagine Amherst Without Cops? Addressing Your Questions & Concerns About Defunding the Police. A Virtual Event
Defund 413 Amherst is planning an interactive information session for local folks who are curious about defunding the police but have concerns about this movement or don’t know how to get involved. If that sounds like you, we’d love to have you join us! Otherwise, can you help us spread the word? We want to make sure people are aware of this opportunity to talk through the tough questions about building a community without cops.
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
Balise Auto Group opens laundromat in Springfield’s South End
Balise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new laundry facility on Main Street in Springfield.
Parking in Downtown Springfield plans announced
With the demolition of the old Civic Center garage underway, the loss of parking by the MassMutual Center is starting to affect traffic for downtown Springfield events.
spectrumnews1.com
Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Senior citizen center in Longmeadow received five-star rating
The Leavitt Family Jewish Home received the Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
