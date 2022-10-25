Indy editor’s note: I have long advocated for installing an artificial turf field at Amherst Regional High School, both to ameliorate the competitive disadvantage experienced by the school’s field hockey players who are among a small minority in the state who play on grass, and to remedy the current situation in which most of our grass playing fields are frequently unusable due to poor drainage. I have recently begun to re-evaluate my position in light of a substantial body of evidence emerging on the environmental dangers that such fields pose because they are made with PFAS, a toxic “forever chemical”. Several communities around the country have banned the use of artificial turf as a result while others are studying the issue before proceeding with long-planned upgrades. In some instances, we have observed community polarization around the issues with sports boosters and environmentalists drawing hard and bitter lines over which there is little deliberation. In the case of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, the school committee has sued that planning board for denying them a permit to install a turf field, while the safety of such fields is studied. Given our own community’s penchant for polarization, and given that a substantial body of new data is emerging each month, and given that many communities in a similar situation have opted to study the risks, to athletes, and to the environment, (and particularly to ground water), let us do the same. The issue has been referred to the Amherst Board of Health to explore that potential dangers posed by artificial turf. Let’s figure out what’s at stake before we embrace a hard and fast position and divide up into warring camps. When the data are explored and explained, and we better understand the risks and the benefits, we may find that we mostly agree.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO