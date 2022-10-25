Read full article on original website
Texas Tech football: Red Raiders can accomplish rare feat Saturday night
At 4-3 on the season, the Texas Tech football team appears to be set up for a strong finish to the season. Entering this weekend’s contest with Baylor, the Red Raiders are as healthy as they have been since opening weekend and they have three of the final five games at home.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Red Raiders Encouraging Blackout Game vs. Baylor
The Red Raiders will look to remain undefeated at home this season against the Bears.
prosperpressnews.com
Texas History Minute: Who is the Lubbock County namesake?
Two orphaned brothers headed west in search of adventure and a new life. The story is common in the annals of the frontier. In the case of brothers Francis and Thomas Lubbock of South Carolina, their story would play an important role in Texas History. Francis Richard Lubbock was born...
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday
Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
Do You Remember The Hottest Day On Record In Lubbock?
I vividly remember the hottest day in recorded history in Lubbock. I was 5 years old and my family had just moved to town from Muncie, Indiana. I'd never really experienced any hot weather before. I was in for a rude awakening my first summer in Texas. The hottest day...
Should Texas Tech revert to a more vintage-style logo? ‘Level the Bevel’ website creator explains his thoughts
LUBBOCK, Texas — The creator of a website aimed to “Level the Bevel” of Texas Tech University’s Double T logo spoke with EverythingLubbock.com and explained why he thinks the school should revert to a more classic design. The logo was first introduced in 1926 and officially adopted in 1963. The current beveled design was introduced […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
How Far Is Lubbock From The Beach?
Sometimes you just have to put your toes in the sand. I grew up (mostly) with the beach nearby. While I have no desire to live there again, I still have to have a nice blast of sea air every now and then or I go crazy. After all, as the Toadies sang, "I Come From The Water".
fox34.com
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
Be Prepared For New Rules At Lone Star Amphitheater
If you're headed out to the A Day To Remember show or any show in the future, don't get caught with your pants down. I happened to drive by the refurbished front of the Lone Star Amphitheater and caught some new rules you might want to be aware of. I don't think of this is really cutting-edge stuff, but you should probably be informed and aware ahead of time.
KWTX
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
