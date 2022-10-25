The Tourists started slow but finished the season strong. Let’s take a look at some of the performances. 2022 Record: 62-69, South Atlantic League South Division. The Tourists got off to a really rough start going 3-17 in 20 games in April. They turned things around in May going 15-10 over 25 games. June was a slip back as they finished under .500 going 12-14. July was a rough month as the Tourists finished just 9-13 in 22 games. They bounced back in August going 17-9 over 26 games. They finished the season going 6-4 in September. After the draft and they added some more talent, the Tourists really took off and played well.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO