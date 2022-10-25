ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Brittney Griner's Daily Life Has Looked Like in Russian Prison

The WNBA star, whose nine-year prison sentence was upheld Tuesday, has been living in a detention center near Moscow since her arrest on Feb. 17 As Brittney Griner went through a detainment, and then a lengthy trial and now an appeal hearing, the WNBA star has been held in a detention center near Moscow, where she was arrested on Feb. 17. With the news Tuesday morning that her appeal for a reduced sentence was rejected, she now faces down her unprecedented nine-year sentence and continued life as a Russian prisoner. Before her...
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
The Independent

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
ClutchPoints

Kremlin breaks silence on Brittney Griner prisoner swap talks after 9-year prison sentence upheld

Brittney Griner’s appeal on her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been rejected, and so she is now heading to a penal colony where she will have to spend her sentence if the USA were to fail to get her out. Hope is not lost about her release since prisoner swap talks between the USA and Russia continue, though Kremlin did reiterate its previous warning when it comes to negotiations.
Deadline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner’s Prison Sentence Upheld in Russian Court, Social Media Goes Off

On Tuesday morning, WNBA star Brittney Griner—who’s been kept in a Russian detention center since February of this year—saw her attempt at an appeal denied, with officials upholding the athlete’s nine-year prison sentence. Social media, which has been outspoken about Griner’s case since she was originally arrested, erupted in a frenzy after hearing the Russian court’s decision.
The Independent

Brittney Griner: Russian court rejects appeal of nine-year prison sentence for drug possession

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession.Tuesday’s decision paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a penal colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release.The 32-year-old WNBA star has been detained in Russia for eight months after illegal cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage by officials at a Moscow airport. Her detainment occurred shortly before Russia launched its war in Ukraine, with geopolitical tensions making it undoubtedly more difficult to secure her release.In July, Ms...
The Spun

Paige Bueckers Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News

WNBA star Brittney Griner received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Her appeal regarding her nine-year prison sentence was rejected by a three-judge panel in Moscow. Griner's legal team expected this decision. That doesn't make life any easier for the two-time Olympic gold medalist though. The reality is Griner has been in...
102.5 The Bone

Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal

A Russian court has denied WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year conviction on drug smuggling charges. Griner had been convicted after officials said she smuggled less than a gram of cannabis oil in vape canisters in her luggage when she was in Russia playing basketball during the WNBA’s off-season, CNN reported.
