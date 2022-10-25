Read full article on original website
What Brittney Griner's Daily Life Has Looked Like in Russian Prison
The WNBA star, whose nine-year prison sentence was upheld Tuesday, has been living in a detention center near Moscow since her arrest on Feb. 17 As Brittney Griner went through a detainment, and then a lengthy trial and now an appeal hearing, the WNBA star has been held in a detention center near Moscow, where she was arrested on Feb. 17. With the news Tuesday morning that her appeal for a reduced sentence was rejected, she now faces down her unprecedented nine-year sentence and continued life as a Russian prisoner. Before her...
Brittney Griner fears facing inhumane treatment at Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced
As her detainment has dragged on, the WNBA superstar has grown increasingly concerned about the miserable conditions she might face in a penal colony.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Kremlin breaks silence on Brittney Griner prisoner swap talks after 9-year prison sentence upheld
Brittney Griner’s appeal on her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been rejected, and so she is now heading to a penal colony where she will have to spend her sentence if the USA were to fail to get her out. Hope is not lost about her release since prisoner swap talks between the USA and Russia continue, though Kremlin did reiterate its previous warning when it comes to negotiations.
Griner, Whelan Could Be Released From Russia This Year: Ex-Ambassador
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson said Sunday that after meeting with senior Russian officials he believes Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan could potentially be released from Russia by the end of the year. “I am cautiously optimistic. I think it’s going to be a two-for-two,” he said...
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
Brittney Griner supporters plan pot ‘smoke out’ outside Russian Embassy
Demonstrators with advocacy group DC Marijuana Justice plan to gather at the Russian Embassy in Washington around 4:20 p.m. Thursday and light up in protest of Moscow’s treatment of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The move comes two days after a Russian court rejected Griner’s appeal of her nine-year sentence...
Brittney Griner’s Prison Sentence Upheld in Russian Court, Social Media Goes Off
On Tuesday morning, WNBA star Brittney Griner—who’s been kept in a Russian detention center since February of this year—saw her attempt at an appeal denied, with officials upholding the athlete’s nine-year prison sentence. Social media, which has been outspoken about Griner’s case since she was originally arrested, erupted in a frenzy after hearing the Russian court’s decision.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
CNN's Erica Hill speaks with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price after a Russian court upheld basketball star Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction.
Griner faces difficult conditions at Russian penal colony, former prisoners and advocates say
Brittney Griner will enter a system of isolation, grueling labor and psychological torment when she is transferred to a penal colony, the successor to the infamous Russian gulag, to fulfill a nine-year sentence handed down Tuesday in Moscow, former prisoners and advocates said. Human rights violations are a regular feature...
Brittney Griner: Russian court rejects appeal of nine-year prison sentence for drug possession
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession.Tuesday’s decision paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a penal colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release.The 32-year-old WNBA star has been detained in Russia for eight months after illegal cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage by officials at a Moscow airport. Her detainment occurred shortly before Russia launched its war in Ukraine, with geopolitical tensions making it undoubtedly more difficult to secure her release.In July, Ms...
Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected; sentence to include time served
A Russian court upheld the prison sentence of WNBA star Brittney Griner, rejecting her appeal of the Aug. 4 verdict.
Brittney Griner's 'dramatically disproportionate' punishment in Russia is 'frustrating for everyone,' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN the NBA has "had direct conversations with the White House, with the State Department" about Griner's case.
Paige Bueckers Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News
WNBA star Brittney Griner received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Her appeal regarding her nine-year prison sentence was rejected by a three-judge panel in Moscow. Griner's legal team expected this decision. That doesn't make life any easier for the two-time Olympic gold medalist though. The reality is Griner has been in...
Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal
A Russian court has denied WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year conviction on drug smuggling charges. Griner had been convicted after officials said she smuggled less than a gram of cannabis oil in vape canisters in her luggage when she was in Russia playing basketball during the WNBA’s off-season, CNN reported.
Brittney Griner's last hope is a prisoner exchange, but Russia is too busy 'causing chaos' and seeking revenge to negotiate
Russia has "massive leverage" and may be wielding it to "cause chaos" and "get back at the US," legal experts and hostage negotiators told Insider.
Prisoner swap talks about WNBA star Brittney Griner must be confidential, Kremlin says
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential. A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for...
U.S. working to bring Griner home after 'sham' Russian hearing, Sullivan says
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to engage with Russia to bring home jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, after a Russian court on Tuesday upheld her nine-year drug sentence.
