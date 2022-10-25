Man convicted of murder in Union Avenue motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting at a Union Avenue motel has been found guilty of all charges, including murder.

A jury on Tuesday convicted John Glenn Hardison, 49, of first-degree murder, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, drug possession while armed with a loaded gun and possession of cocaine base for sale, according to court records.

Police identified Hardison as a suspect soon after the April 10, 2020, shooting that killed 44-year-old Brian Donte Dickerson at the La Mirage Motel. Hardison was arrested five days later.

