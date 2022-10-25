ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man convicted of murder in Union Avenue motel shooting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cq3LT_0imXXz4q00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting at a Union Avenue motel has been found guilty of all charges, including murder.

A jury on Tuesday convicted John Glenn Hardison, 49, of first-degree murder, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, drug possession while armed with a loaded gun and possession of cocaine base for sale, according to court records.

Police identified Hardison as a suspect soon after the April 10, 2020, shooting that killed 44-year-old Brian Donte Dickerson at the La Mirage Motel. Hardison was arrested five days later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man pleads no contest to deadly Union Avenue hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to leaving the scene after his vehicle hit a woman on Union Avenue in August, inflicting fatal injuries. Oswaldo Arciniega pleaded no contest to hit-and-run resulting in death in the Aug. 20 crash, according to court records. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2 wanted for 2 separate robberies at Oildale Family Dollar

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying two robbery suspects from two separate incidents at the Family Dollar on Norris Road in Oildale. The first robbery occurred on Sept. 12 around 4:40 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A man between 40 and 50 […]
OILDALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surprise discovery after response to residence fire, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue. When officials arrived, they found that a detached […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Woman, 19, pleads no contest to assaulting elderly relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder has pleaded no contest to felony assault in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative, according to court records. The attempted murder charge and an elder abuse charge were dismissed after Robin Kinoshita pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 7-Eleven robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane. Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23. The suspects are described as: One Hispanic male, age 16 to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment not charged

Update (Oct. 28): Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, was due in court Wednesday after an arrest on several charges related to the death of a baby. He was not charged. Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News that the case has been sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. BAKERSFIELD, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Arvin man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth and fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to bring hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico into the U.S. Omar Albert Navarro, 40, pleaded guilty Monday and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy