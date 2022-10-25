Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tens of thousands of migrants have cases thrown out of immigration court, as docs not filed
Tens of thousands of migrants have had cases thrown out by immigration judges this fiscal year after documents were not filed in time by DHS officials, new data shows.
Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice
AP interviewed migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. and agreed to share documents they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border.
House Homeland Republicans demand answers from CBP, ICE on alleged migrant processing failures
Rep. John Katko is questioning CBP and ICE over its alleged issues with processing migrants into the interior after new data shows thousands of cases were thrown out.
NBC New York
Planes With Dozens of Unaccompanied Teen Migrants Land in NY, With Little Notice Given
Just hours after New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers in the city, NBC New York learned that even more migrants arrived in the state, with little to no advance notice. The planes arrived at Orange County Airport in Montgomery...
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
Venezuelan migrants riot at Tijuana detention center/shelter
By Wednesday morning, Baja California immigration officials were calling the incident a disturbance and not a full-blown riot.
The funeral home can't cope, so a Texas sheriff is storing bodies of migrants who died crossing the border in a refrigerated container, he says
The bodies of migrants who died trying to cross the US-Mexico border are being kept in a refrigerated container near the Rio Grande because the local funeral home can longer store them, a Texas sheriff says.
Texas sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were victims of a crime
(The Hill) – Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday certified that the group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) were victims of a crime, qualifying them to obtain a visa. Salazar, the Bexar County sheriff, submitted certification documents that...
'It would make the President look bad': Why Biden administration 'pressured Dem mayor of El Paso NOT to declare state of emergency over migrant crisis'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
Record 856 migrants die at southern border in fiscal year 2022: CBP
Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection obtained by Fox News shows a record number of deaths at the border in fiscal year 2022 and a bad start to 2023.
Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer
U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Arizona discovered nine illegal immigrants hidden inside an enclosed space within a cattle trailer near the Mexico border over the weekend. The discovery came during a traffic stop near Nogales, Arizona around 1 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging policy barring Native Americans from accessing South Dakota hotel and sports lounge
News Release U.S. Department of Justice The Justice Department filed a lawsuit yesterday against the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The lawsuit alleges that ...
nationalinterest.org
Biden Changes Rules for Venezuelan Asylum Seekers
The changes are “part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce irregular migration throughout the Western Hemisphere.”. The mayor of New York has praised a recent Biden administration policy change, which he says has caused the “wave” of asylum seekers headed to the city from a “flow" to a “trickle,” Politico reported Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
thecentersquare.com
VIDEO: Texas DPS, Texas National Guard apprehend human smugglers, gang members at border
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to interdict criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including apprehending human smugglers and gang members. Members of Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to apprehend single young men of military...
As temporary protected status settlement talks stall, more than 250,000 risk deportation
Beneficiaries from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal could lose their protections by the end of this year.
County of El Paso migrant processing center opens Monday
EL PASO, Texas -- The County of El Paso's migrant processing center is set to open Monday, Oct. 10. According to county officials, the center will be centrally located near the El Paso International Airport. Officials previously told ABC-7 about 600 migrants would be processed at the center daily. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego The post County of El Paso migrant processing center opens Monday appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0