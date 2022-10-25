ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Biden Changes Rules for Venezuelan Asylum Seekers

The changes are “part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce irregular migration throughout the Western Hemisphere.”. The mayor of New York has praised a recent Biden administration policy change, which he says has caused the “wave” of asylum seekers headed to the city from a “flow" to a “trickle,” Politico reported Thursday.
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
County of El Paso migrant processing center opens Monday

EL PASO, Texas -- The County of El Paso's migrant processing center is set to open Monday, Oct. 10. According to county officials, the center will be centrally located near the El Paso International Airport. Officials previously told ABC-7 about 600 migrants would be processed at the center daily. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego The post County of El Paso migrant processing center opens Monday appeared first on KVIA.
