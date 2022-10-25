ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess County takes steps towards ending domestic violence

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For nearly forty years, Domestic Violence Awareness Month has connected individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues across the nation.

This month, the Daviess County Fiscal Court is taking steps to help raise awareness for these issues. The county has proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Flowers on the Lake honors lives lost by domestic violence

The proclamation was presented to Andrea Robinson, the Executive Director of the Oasis Shelter . Shelter officials say they work to addresses the unique needs of victims of domestic violence trapped in the cycle of violence.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

“Thank You to the many local agencies and volunteers who provide protection, advocacy, and assistance in our community,” says a spokesperson with the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

You can contact the Oasis Shelter at (270) 685-0260 , or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (737) 225-3150 . The full proclamation can be read below.

