An Ohio state park had a bald eagle’s nest built to scale to show visitors just how massive they are—and we’re impressed. The nest, which is currently on display in Hueston Woods State Park, was donated by Hueston Woods Visitors Bureau and built by the Cincinnati Museum Center. Since its arrival, parkgoers and rangers have been using it as a photo op. The museum posted one of the pictures on Twitter, and it truly puts things into perspective.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO