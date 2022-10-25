A woke person tried to convince me that "woke" means "enlightened ". After I stopped laughing, I responded " woke means you've been radicalized and brainwashed ".
yes I agree, the attack of you used the noisiness there was devastating. capture and release. she had two babies and you just broke their hearts and put them through separation anxiety. capture them is the worst thing. they needed to learn from their mother how to defend themselves and feed themselves. you took away the cycle of nature for the zoo little two babies. you should have captured all of them and released them.they are cougars attacking people in the trails for years. fishing wildlife aren't neglecting or catch and release program you're blaming it wrong of her population than it is the cause of the wildfires and there are too many in Washington
why don't he go and say that to the bear. He's a wilf life expert and can't control where the bear goes so what makes him think anyone or any rules can. if ya'll understood what woke really is you would probably blow a gasket.
