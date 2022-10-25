ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Casper man accused of burglary, theft of women’s garments

CASPER, Wyo. — A transient Casper man is charged with two sexually motivated burglaries after police say they found various women’s garments among his possessions. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was previously convicted of a thrift store burglary in 2015, according to a police affidavit. In that instance, Branstetter defaced numerous items, including mannequins, and scrawled vulgar and sexually explicit messages in lipstick.
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/26/22 – 10/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business

On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

CASPER, Wyo. —​ On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
UPDATE: Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Jacob Hair, 30, was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody. He also was charged...
Work release escapee taken into custody Monday, charged with drug possession

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says that Jacob Hair, reported as an escapee from work release last Friday, has been taken back into custody. Originally convicted of felony burglary, Hair was located around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper by city police. Hair also received a new felony controlled substance charge.
Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids

The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year

Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
New Casper Fire Station Could Cost Between $14 to $23 Million

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard Fire Chief Jacob Black talk about the work they plan on doing for a new Fire Station 1. While an original estimate for the cost of the building in 2019 put it between $12 and $14 million, Black said that now due to inflation, the cost is now between $14.53 million and $23.32 million.
