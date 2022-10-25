Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Amazon Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: The Details On Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, New Prime Video Content, Disappointing Guidance
E-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127. 84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Alphabet shares drop 6% after company reported slowest sales growth since 2013 - while Microsoft's cloud revenue disappoints in another grim sign for beaten-down tech sector
Google's parent company Alphabet missed expectations with its latest earnings report, while Microsoft posted mixed results with cloud revenue coming in lower than Wall Street had hoped. The two tech titans released their third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, sending Alphabet shares down nearly 6 percent and...
'We did better than we anticipated:' Apple's revenue rises by 8% to $90B topping Wall Street's predictions in the last quarter - but iPhone sales are still slacking, figures show
Apple's third quarter revenue and profits surpassed expectations despite iPhone sales that weren't as strong as some analysts had expected, the company announced on Thursday. Apple's saving grace was Mac sales of $11.5billion, well above analyst's estimates of $9.36billion. The company's total revenue rose by eight percent in the last quarter.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
tipranks.com
All Eyes on Apple Earnings Today; Analyst Says ‘Buy’
While the market is still digesting the impact of Microsoft and Alphabet’s disappointing Q3 reports, after the trading action closes today, the spotlight will shine on the only company boasting a bigger market cap than either. Apple (AAPL) will deliver its F4Q (September) results against a backdrop of worrying...
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $41.77 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.8% to $35.42 in pre-market trading.
Investopedia
Amazon Shares Plunge After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report
Amazon stock plunged following a mixed third quarter financial report amid concerns about lackluster holiday sales. Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue failed to meet analyst predictions. AWS is Amazon's high-margin cloud computing business. Amazon posted a quarterly profit for the first time this year, beating analysts' EPS expectations. Amazon Earnings...
AOL Corp
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
Benzinga
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Phone Arena
Unexpected drop in YouTube's Q3 revenue leads to a crash in Alphabet shares
Instead of a 3% rise in revenue for YouTube as Wall Street analysts forecast, the streaming video site saw its gross drop by 1.9% on an annual basis during the third quarter. This, plus lower-than-expected top and bottom line figures, led the shares of Google parent Alphabet to plunge by $9.25 or 8.85% to $95.23 in Wednesday afternoon trading.
Investopedia
Microsoft Q1 FY2023 Earnings Growth Expected to Slow
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $2.30 vs. $2.27 in Q1 FY 2022. The company's Intelligent Cloud revenue is expected to grow at a solid pace, but at the slowest rate in several years. Profit and revenue are also expected to increase at a much slower pace than in recent years.
Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says
Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
Google Stock Skids As Digital Ad Sales Retreat Clips Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares slumped firmly lower Wednesday after the Google parent company posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks to slowing ad sales growth that echoed the warning last week from messaging ap maker Snap (SNAP) . Google said revenues from YouTube, its signature non-search platform, fell 2% to around $7.07...
Recap: Pinterest Q3 Earnings
Pinterest PINS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.06. Revenue was up $51.62 million from the same period last...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 26, 2022: Rates dip further
Rates on 30-year mortgages continue to swing up and down. After establishing a new 20-year high on Friday, the flagship average has sunk more than a third of a percentage point this week. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 7.25% 7.53%. FHA 30-Year Fixed...
Microsoft, Alphabet, Texas Instruments And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX shares dipped 13.7% to $31.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak earnings and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Vacasa, Inc. VCSA shares declined 8.6%...
Yahoo!
Spotify stock sinks another 13% post-earnings as investors digest declining margins
Spotify (SPOT) stock continued to sink on Wednesday following the company's disappointing third-quarter earnings results. Shares were down 13% as of the market close, with analysts from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Pivotal Research, and Jefferies, among others, all slashing their price targets on the stock. So far in 2022, shares of the music-streaming giant have tumbled by more than 63%.
Investopedia
Meta Investor Calls for Major Changes
Ahead of its latest earnings report tomorrow, the head of a technology-focused hedge fund called on Meta Platforms (META) to slash its workforce and pull back spending on its metaverse technology, saying it’s time for the social media giant to “get fit.”. Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of...
Google Stock Tumbles After Q3 Earnings Miss Amid Slowing Digital Ad Sales
Alphabet (GOOGL) posted softer-than-expected third quarter Wednesday thanks to slowing ad sales growth that echoes a warning last week from messaging ap maker Snap (SNAP) . Group revenues rose 6.1% from last year to $69.1 billion, a tally that soundly missed the Street consensus forecast of $70.6, as ad sales rose 2.5% to $54.48 billion.
