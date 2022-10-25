Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Hamilton County's drug treatment docket gets $2.7 million federal grant
The Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court is getting $2.7 million in federal grants to provide people facing drug-related charges help for substance abuse issues. Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says such specialty dockets are vital, especially for drug issues. The head of the state's highest court was on hand in Cincinnati Thursday to announce the grant.
Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year.Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges that include nine counts of rape. He served as the campus physician at Antioch from 2015 through 2019 and maintained a medical practice in Yellow Springs where the small liberal arts school is located.Gronbeck surrendered his medical license earlier this year after the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended him in late...
Fox 19
Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
WKRC
Local landlord who stalked tenant charged with violating protection order again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local landlord who was convicted of stalking a tenant and repeatedly violating a protection order has been charged again with violating that order. 73-year-old John Klosterman and his wife, Susan, own 55 rental properties in Sedamsville. They had already settled a lawsuit involving Klosterman sexually harassing...
Fox 19
Roselawn man arrested for reporting 43 false emergencies to 911: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Roselawn man is under arrest after police say he called 911 for 43 false emergencies since Aug. 1. Jerry Beach, 58, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of making false alarms and misusing the 911 system. He was arrested Wednesday after he “called...
buckeyefirearms.org
"I was sleeping, and he woke me up.": Hotel robbery victim defends lives with firearm
WXIX (Fox Cincinnati) reported recently that a man who was awakened in his hotel room by an armed would-be robber at 5:30 a.m. was forced to use his own firearm in self-defense. From the article:. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
Fox 19
Some Butler County absentee ballots mailed to wrong address
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - As Ohioans head to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Election, some voters reported that their absentee ballots were mailed to the wrong location in Butler and Clermont counties. With less than two weeks left until Election Day, a few Butler County residents...
Man who fled deputies not found in search of Butler County pond
Around 5:20 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a business alarm on Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Township. From there, a man fled and attempted to evade deputies in the water.
Fox 19
30-year-old man charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio police department will be keeping a close eye on November’s election as Franklin Township tries to get a police levy passed on the ballot. This is the township’s fourth attempt at getting it passed. Starting from about 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., Franklin Township doesn’t have police […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Thursday after a crash involving a school bus in Clermont County. It happened around 3:24 p.m. on OH-222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sherri Cramer, 61, of...
WLWT 5
2 Ohio men charged with stealing nearly $800,000 for fake medical marijuana business
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced Tuesday, that two Ohio men have been indicted on fraud charges surrounding a fake medical marijuana operation. Fornshell said Aaron Pitman, 34, of Morrow, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati, have been indicted on the following counts:...
wosu.org
Police divers assist in Ohio River clean-up and maybe solve a cold case in the process
Local law enforcement officers are helping to clean up the Ohio River and some cold cases this week. Members of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team are working with Living Lands and Waters to remove vehicles from under the water. Callie Schaser with the nonprofit group says...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati has new priorities for its human services funding: reduce evictions and youth gun violence
Cincinnati city funding for human services will go toward new priorities starting next year. Council voted Wednesday to update the structure of the Human Services Fund administered by the United Way. Those priorities haven’t been updated since 2020. “We have now refined them by first starting with, how do...
WKRC
Crews searching pond area in Butler County for suspect who fled from police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search is in progress at a pond in Butler County for a suspect who tried to evade police. It happened near Trenton Road at Riverside in St. Clair Township. Police say an alarm went off at the American Legion nearby around 5 a.m.,...
2 indicted for multiple charges of fraud, theft, and unlawful securities practices in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County’s grand jury has indicted two men on multiple counts of securities fraud, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced. Aaron Pitman, 34, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, have been indicted with the following:. Four counts of aggravated theft. Three counts of unauthorized...
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
