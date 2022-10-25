ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
wvxu.org

Hamilton County's drug treatment docket gets $2.7 million federal grant

The Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court is getting $2.7 million in federal grants to provide people facing drug-related charges help for substance abuse issues. Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says such specialty dockets are vital, especially for drug issues. The head of the state's highest court was on hand in Cincinnati Thursday to announce the grant.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year.Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges that include nine counts of rape. He served as the campus physician at Antioch from 2015 through 2019 and maintained a medical practice in Yellow Springs where the small liberal arts school is located.Gronbeck surrendered his medical license earlier this year after the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended him in late...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Fox 19

Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Some Butler County absentee ballots mailed to wrong address

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - As Ohioans head to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Election, some voters reported that their absentee ballots were mailed to the wrong location in Butler and Clermont counties. With less than two weeks left until Election Day, a few Butler County residents...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

30-year-old man charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio police department will be keeping a close eye on November’s election as Franklin Township tries to get a police levy passed on the ballot. This is the township’s fourth attempt at getting it passed. Starting from about 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., Franklin Township doesn’t have police […]
FRANKLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy