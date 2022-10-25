XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year.Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges that include nine counts of rape. He served as the campus physician at Antioch from 2015 through 2019 and maintained a medical practice in Yellow Springs where the small liberal arts school is located.Gronbeck surrendered his medical license earlier this year after the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended him in late...

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO