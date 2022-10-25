Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don’t want your Halloween candy? Agawam dentist will take it
A tradition for an Agawam dentist is returning this year with the goal of supporting the military.
The Warrens Spooked and Amazed Berkshire County Folks Back in 1999
Before the Warrens became mainstream due to ghost hunter shows and big box office movies like "The Conjuring" I had the pleasure and excitement of attending one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's presentations. Ed and Lorriane made a visit to Berkshire County back in 1999 and they hosted an event at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield. Ed and Lorraine came on my radar when actors played them in the 1991 made-for-television movie entitled "The Haunted" (full movie below), one of my all-time favorites by the way. Needless to say, I was thrilled to see them live and in the flesh.
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
amherstindy.org
Two Events In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
Defund413Amherst, Sunrise Amherst and Progressive Coalition of Amherst (PCA) are organizing two events to show support for the Amherst 9 following the July 5 incident between a group of primarily BIPOC youth and the Amherst Police Department. The youth were improperly told they had no rights during the interaction. The town has yet to provide a meaningful response to the incident.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
amherstindy.org
UMass Celebrates Its Brutalist Architecture With Two Events
On Saturday, October 29 UMassBRUT, a campaign to raise awareness of UMass Amherst and UMass Dartmouth Brutalist architecture, is holding two events at the Amherst campus. At 2 p.m., History of Art and Architecture Professor Timothy Rohan will lead a Modernist Architecture Campus Tour. The walk starts at the lobby of the Lincoln Campus Center and will view buildings such as the Randolph W. Bromery Center for the Arts, Herter Hall, Whitmore Hall, Tobin Hall, and the iconic W.E.B. DuBois Library. The tour is free and open to the public.
Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain
CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
spectrumnews1.com
Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
westernmassnews.com
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
amherstindy.org
Can You Imagine Amherst Without Cops? Addressing Your Questions & Concerns About Defunding the Police. A Virtual Event
Defund 413 Amherst is planning an interactive information session for local folks who are curious about defunding the police but have concerns about this movement or don’t know how to get involved. If that sounds like you, we’d love to have you join us! Otherwise, can you help us spread the word? We want to make sure people are aware of this opportunity to talk through the tough questions about building a community without cops.
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
amherstindy.org
Free Prescription Drug Take Back On Saturday October 29
Saturday October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day. Residents are invited to bring their unwanted medicine for free and safe disposal to a variety of drop off sites throughout Hampshire County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Amherst drop off location is Wildwood School, 71 Strong Street. Other locations in Hampshire and Franklin Counties are listed in the flyer below. Medicines can remain in original containers with labels. Liquids, syringes, IV equipment, or chemotherapy drugs are not allowed. Prescription and non-prescription drugs, vitamins, and veterinary meds will be accepted.
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
Forest Lake in Palmer boat ramp opens
A ribbon cutting event held Tuesday in Palmer marks the official grand opening of the new Forest Lake boat ramp.
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.
Missing Springfield man last seen near Canadarago Lake in New York
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
