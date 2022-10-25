Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Rain returns as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker brings rain back on Friday with some wet weather lingering into the weekend. Warmer and drier conditions will be back again next week. We’ll stay quiet and pleasant heading into the evening hours. Other than a few clouds, generally clear skies are...
KTBS
Rain forecast on Friday and Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Periods of rain plus off and on showers are forecast starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the first half of Saturday. The rain departs on Sunday. Rain moves in Friday afternoon. Soggy weather is expected Friday night. into Saturday morning. Precipitation tapers off Saturday afternoon. Rain departs...
KTBS
Consumer Tips: What to do with Fall Leaves
SHREVEPORT, La. - It’s fall, which means cooler weather and lots of fall leaves. Before you pick up your rake, learn about what you can do with your fall leaves. In today’s consumer tips, Rupa Mehta shows us ways to remove, and reuse fall leaves.
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
KTBS
Several area high school football games moved to Thursday due to threat of heavy rain
SHREVEPORT, La. - With the potential for heavy rain on Friday, several area high school football games have been moved to Thursday. Here's a look at the latest list of game that have been moved:. St. Mary's @ Logansport. Parkway @ Airline. Homer @ Glenbrook. Many @ Red River. North...
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day meaning parking, admission and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
KTBS
Tree giveaway scheduled next week in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free trees. That's right, on Nov. 4 Shreveport Green, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation will give away 500 trees on a first-come, first-serve basis. A similar tree giveaway in March was a hit, with a long line of people lined up to snatch up every available tree within 45 minutes.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
KSLA
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
q973radio.com
Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost here. Halloween night in the Ark-La-Tex is one of the most special nights in our area of the entire year. Now that COVID is long-gone, we can set our sights on an adventurous Halloween night, garnering all of the candy for our kiddos that we possibly can.
KTBS
Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of historic Shreveport buildings
SHREVEPORT, La.-Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder visited downtown Shreveport to join city leaders as they cut the ribbon on the Hardware Apartments Rehab and Modernization Project. "It's an honor to be here to just see it in person," said Schroder to a crowd of community partners. The project was first suggested...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
This Haunted Maze Is a New Shreveport Favorite
Do you smell that? Yes, we are all smelling the pumpkin spice take over Shreveport-Bossier. Some of us are eager to do all the fall things and right now everyone seems to be going to Dixie Maze Farms. For several years now Dixie Maze has been the attraction for all...
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
q973radio.com
Seven Ways People Screw Up Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport
Lifehacker.com posted a list called “The Seven Deadly Sins of Taking Your Kid Trick-or-Treating”. So, basically a list of ways people screw up Halloween in Shreveport-Bossier and well everywhere, to be honest! Here are all seven, and what they say about each one:. 1. Leaving little kids terrified....
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
KLTV
Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
KTBS
Pet-friendly feature added to neighborhood trick-or-treat map
SHREVEPORT, La. - Nextdoor, the neighborhood network, launched its annual Treat Map to help neighbors get in the Halloween spirit and take part in their communities. Celebrating a milestone 10-year anniversary, the Treat Map enables neighbors to easily add their home to an interactive, seasonal map to showcase how they will be celebrating this Halloween. For the first time ever, Nextdoor has partnered with Beggin’, Purina’s beloved dog treat brand, to create a bespoke map experience in the U.S. for pets and pet-lovers alike.
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
