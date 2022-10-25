Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin Life # 904: Diamond Dreams
It’s time to take the field in Appleton as Angela Fitzgerald joins the Miracle League of the Fox Valley, a program offering kids with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. We talk with a player and his dad to find out why the program is so special. We also share the stories of other people doing extraordinary things.
Advance Titan
Titans remain winless in conference
Following a draw against UW-Whitewater last Wednesday, the UW Oshkosh Titans fell to the UW-La Crosse Eagles 3-0 on the road on Oct. 22. The Titans headed west to face off against the leader of the conference, UW-La Crosse, who boasts an overall record of 15-1-1 and an eight-game winning streak. The Eagles remain undefeated in conference play with a record of 5-0.
Neenah’s head football coach has won more than games this year
Neenah’s head football coach won the FVA coach of the year, now they’re getting a second chance against Kimberly.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
nomadlawyer.org
Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Runner Qualifies For State Cross Country Run
Notre Dame Academy was the Boys’ team champion and Xavier captured the Girls’ title Saturday in the WIAA Division-2 Cross Country Sectional at Deer Run Golf Course hosted by Brillion. Both the Tritons and Hawks now advance to the State Meet at Wisconsin Rapids Saturday. Individual state qualifiers...
WBAY Green Bay
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
In-person absentee ballot voting in Green Bay begins
"101 hours" of in-person absentee ballot voting began on October 25 in the Green Bay clerk's office.
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
NBC26
Cold Front Strikes: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/25/22 AM
A cold front struck this morning and brought rain showers to the area, as well as cooler temperatures. Green Bay was at 67° at 1am, making that our high temperature before we crashed into the low 50s. Winds have now shifted to out of the west, trapping highs into...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
NBC26
Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on November 15.
uwosh.edu
Innovative educator Frank Braun named to lead College of Business at UW Oshkosh
Following a nationwide search, experienced academic leader Frank Braun will begin work Jan. 17, as the new dean of the College of Business at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Braun currently serves as a professor in the School of Business at the University of Arkansas–Little Rock, where he also served...
New Hy-Vee in Ashwaubenon is opening November 8
“I would like to welcome you to your new Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store," said Mike Landuyt, Store Director.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
Comments / 0