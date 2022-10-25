ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin Life # 904: Diamond Dreams

It’s time to take the field in Appleton as Angela Fitzgerald joins the Miracle League of the Fox Valley, a program offering kids with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. We talk with a player and his dad to find out why the program is so special. We also share the stories of other people doing extraordinary things.
APPLETON, WI
Advance Titan

Titans remain winless in conference

Following a draw against UW-Whitewater last Wednesday, the UW Oshkosh Titans fell to the UW-La Crosse Eagles 3-0 on the road on Oct. 22. The Titans headed west to face off against the leader of the conference, UW-La Crosse, who boasts an overall record of 15-1-1 and an eight-game winning streak. The Eagles remain undefeated in conference play with a record of 5-0.
OSHKOSH, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Runner Qualifies For State Cross Country Run

Notre Dame Academy was the Boys’ team champion and Xavier captured the Girls’ title Saturday in the WIAA Division-2 Cross Country Sectional at Deer Run Golf Course hosted by Brillion. Both the Tritons and Hawks now advance to the State Meet at Wisconsin Rapids Saturday. Individual state qualifiers...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wausautimes.com

Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh

WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
NBC26

Cold Front Strikes: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/25/22 AM

A cold front struck this morning and brought rain showers to the area, as well as cooler temperatures. Green Bay was at 67° at 1am, making that our high temperature before we crashed into the low 50s. Winds have now shifted to out of the west, trapping highs into...
GREEN BAY, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI
seehafernews.com

Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away

Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
NEENAH, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI

