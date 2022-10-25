Read full article on original website
Attorneys general say Albertsons should delay $4B dividend
A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger’s planned acquisition of the grocery chain. Kroger earlier this month announced it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected...
Heat deaths in Arizona’s biggest county outpace last year’s
PHOENIX (AP) — This summer was the deadliest on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona’s largest county amid a growing wave of homelessness. Public health statistics this week confirmed a record 359 such deaths just days before the end of the six-month heat season. The jump in deaths...
State lawmakers announce long-term plan to phase out fossil fuels in new construction
Lawmakers were set to meet with advocates Wednesday morning to announce a plan to save people hundreds of dollars. It’s called the “All-Electric Building Act.”. Under the bill, all new construction statewide would be required to be built without the use of fossil fuels. The plan would go...
Prosecutor: No charges for Noem’s airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a statement that there was...
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
Cleanup begins at historic Bennington cemetery ransacked by vandals
Families who have loved ones lying at the historic Bennington Village Cemetery are wondering what the town is going to do about the hundreds of gravestones that were vandalized over the weekend. The restoration process started Thursday. The town has already started restoring some of the headstones. It’s the message...
Alabama jury convicts parolee in 2018 triple killing
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man who was charged with killing two north Alabama women and a boy months after being paroled from prison was convicted of capital murder in the triple slaying and could be sentenced to death. Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting Jimmy O’Neal...
Jury convicts Wisconsin man of killing 6 by driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Jury convicts Wisconsin man of killing 6 by driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
Hochul, Zeldin to face off in only debate
After much back and forth between the campaigns, a debate is finally happening tonight between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. The two will face off at 7 p.m. at Pace University in Westchester. This will be the only time the candidates for governor will meet before...
4 people arrested for SEFCU ID theft
Four people are arrested in connection with an ID theft ring. Police say they stole about $100,000. The suspects are between 19 years old and 34 years old. The thefts happened at the SEFCU branch in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say they used forged documents to steal money and open loans...
South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial
Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Gloversville man
A Gloversville man is facing felony drug charges, after being pulled over for speeding. State police arrested 40-year-old William Villanueva III of Gloversville, last Thursday. They pulled him over for speeding on State Route 30 in Northampton, and found he allegedly had cocaine on him.
