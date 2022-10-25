With the first full week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season in the books, here are seven early observations about a wild card in Brooklyn, a dilemma in Utah, and more:. Simmons deserves time to get back into a rhythm following a long basketball hiatus. But his first week of action is a little worrisome. Back when he was with the Sixers, he was a 16/8/8 guy who played elite defense. So far with the Nets, though, he’s looked like a shell of his former self, particularly on defense. In three games, he’s logged 14 personal fouls and just 17 points.

1 DAY AGO