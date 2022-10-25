ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’

While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello All Leaving Ahead of Season 23

Camila Cabello's time on The Voice was short-lived. The "Don't Go Yet" singer will not be returning for the upcoming 23rd season in the spring, NBC announced earlier this week. Her fellow Season 22 coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani are also not coming back. Season 23 will be the beginning of a transition for the long-running singing competition, as it serves as Blake Shelton's final cycle.
Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Child: ‘We Have Begun a Grand New Adventure’

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child, son Merrick Avery McCreery, who was born Oct. 24 at 4:34 a.m. ET in Raleigh, N.C. The couple’s son is named after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery. Related First Country: Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Tanya Tucker & More 10/25/2022 “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” North Carolina native McCreery said via a statement. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a...
Jenna Johnson Helps Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Routine: ‘He Is All Yours’

Sharing her man! Jenna Johnson helped her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Gabby Windey, with one of their routines — and told them not to hold back on the passion. “Rumba’s a really hard dance. Technically, but also emotionally,” Johnson, 28, said in a pre-taped package during the Monday, October […]
