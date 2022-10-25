Read full article on original website
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Pink Crop Top And Skirt In These Behind-The-Scenes Pictures
Gwen Stefani proved yet again that pink is her color in a sparkle-adorned, sultry and Studio 54-esque get-up! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, share behind-the-scenes pics from The Voice with her 14.7 million Instagram followers, and also showed off several punky and glam outfits. In the photo collection...
Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos
The 'Hollaback Girl' singer and her sons had some fall fun, during a family trip to a pumpkin patch, about a week before Halloween.
Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’
While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
Gwen Stefani Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The 'No-Pants' Trend In Fishnet Tights On The 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Gwen Stefani just took us back to her 90s ska-punk days with an edgy and sultry get-up during her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show last week! The former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, rocked a gray mini dress (that looked like a long shirt at first) with frilly white sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline while gracing the Los Angeles show set.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons
After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice'—But Named His Replacement Years Ago
Blake Shelton has confirmed he is leaving "The Voice" after 23 seasons and told fans: "I've been wrestling with this for a while."
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
Popculture
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello All Leaving Ahead of Season 23
Camila Cabello's time on The Voice was short-lived. The "Don't Go Yet" singer will not be returning for the upcoming 23rd season in the spring, NBC announced earlier this week. Her fellow Season 22 coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani are also not coming back. Season 23 will be the beginning of a transition for the long-running singing competition, as it serves as Blake Shelton's final cycle.
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Child: ‘We Have Begun a Grand New Adventure’
Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child, son Merrick Avery McCreery, who was born Oct. 24 at 4:34 a.m. ET in Raleigh, N.C. The couple’s son is named after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery. Related First Country: Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Tanya Tucker & More 10/25/2022 “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” North Carolina native McCreery said via a statement. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a...
Gwen Stefani Shares Photos from Day at the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8
Gwen Stefani is enjoying everything that fall has to offer with her family. The Voice coach shared some sweet scenes from her weekend on Instagram Sunday, where the mom of three appeared with her two younger sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, at a corn maze. Stefani, 53, and her...
John Legend Says Blake Shelton Is the 'Heart and Soul' of 'The Voice' : 'We're All Going to Miss Him'
John Legend will miss Blake Shelton on The Voice. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview, the R&B singer, 43, said he is going to miss working with Shelton, 46, as a friend and fellow coach on the singing competition series. "He's been doing the show for 22...
Jenna Johnson Helps Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Routine: ‘He Is All Yours’
Sharing her man! Jenna Johnson helped her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Gabby Windey, with one of their routines — and told them not to hold back on the passion. “Rumba’s a really hard dance. Technically, but also emotionally,” Johnson, 28, said in a pre-taped package during the Monday, October […]
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
