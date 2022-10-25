ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

Manchester City Finish Top Of Group G Following Dortmund Stalemate

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDXGL_0imXXAV900

Manchester City have officially finished top of their Champions League group stage after their 0-0 with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten record in the Champions League tonight in a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund, a result that confirms they will finish top of their group.

The Cityzens had already qualified for the knockout stages before the match had kicked off but the extra point confirms that nobody will finish above them, regardless of the result in their upcoming match against La Liga side Sevilla.

The match itself was a frustrating one for City, who missed several chances to win the game.

The key chance fell to Riyad Mahrez , who did incredibly well to win a penalty by skinning Emre Can in the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdNkr_0imXXAV900

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

However, the spot kick itself was less impressive. The winger aimed his shot in the left corner of the goal but his shot was still too central and was at a perfect height for Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel to palm away.

Considering this is the second consecutive penalty the Algerian has missed, in as many Champions League games, it seems unlikely that he will remain on spot-kick duty.

And it appears that The Cityzens' penalty woes have not gone unnoticed by their head coach Pep Guardiola. "Of course it's a problem," the Spaniard said via Joe Bray regarding the club's penalty record.

"Since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough. Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqNKd_0imXXAV900

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

And the manager would be right to be concerned with that record, as it is the worst in the Premier League in that period.

Despite the missed penalty and City's 73% possession, the hosts did incredibly well to make the game as tight and compact as possible and even registered more shots and shots on target than the Sky Blues in the game.

While the game did prove to be a frustrating encounter for the Sky Blues, it's hard to be too negative after the match.

The club had already qualified for the next round of the Champions League with two games left to play and have now topped their group with one game remaining.

This should ideally give Guardiola the chance to rotate his squad in their next match against Sevilla, possibly giving some younger players a chance of starting.

The Cityzens will face Leicester this weekend before they host Sevilla in their last match of the group stage next Wednesday.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star

Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
ESPN

Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Yardbarker

Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL

After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
The Independent

Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax.With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.LIVE! Follow Liverpool’s game against Ajax with our live blogBut Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to...
ESPN

Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg

Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
Yardbarker

Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
The Independent

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight

Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
ESPN

Porto boost hopes Champions League last-16 spot with win at Brugge

FC Porto pulled off a convincing 4-0 victory away at Group B leaders Club Brugge on Wednesday and will advance to the last-16 of the Champions League after Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 later in the day. Mehdi Taremi put Porto into a first-half lead before goalkeeper Diogo...
FOX Sports

Barcelona out of Champions League even before loss to Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The game hadn't even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost. Barcelona was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.
SB Nation

Kaide Gordon Ruled Out Until 2023

There’s always space in the treatment room of the AXA Training Centre. Young Liverpool FC attacker Kaide Gordon has been ruled out of action until the new year. While Gordon is hardly a key part of the first-team, it has still been a very frustrating year for the teenage who hasn’t featured at any level for the club since February.
ESPN

Liverpool win over Ajax hints early Champions League setback was a blip. How much further can Reds go?

AMSTERDAM -- Liverpool ran out 3-0 victors against Ajax in Amsterdam as they confirmed their place in the final 16 of the Champions League. Ajax started the match the better of the two sides and should've been 2-0 up after 35 minutes, but it was Liverpool who went into the break 1-0 to the good and against the run of play after Mohammed Salah chipped past an on-rushing Remko Pasveer.
ESPN

Benfica end Juventus' Champions League hopes in seven-goal thriller

Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this year's competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games,...
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy