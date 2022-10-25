Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
fox56news.com
Lexington apartment destroyed in overnight fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lee Street overnight. No people were hurt, but one pet didn’t make it out alive. The call came in at a 11:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters found flames on the second-floor apartment above a garage. Traffic and the train tracks were closed off at the time.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
fox56news.com
Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school
WTVQ
Nicholasville police share statement on deadly weekend shooting
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Nicholasville police have released a statement regarding Saturday’s deadly shooting. In a statement shared Thursday, police say officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a “suicidal individual possessing firearms”. The department says it, “immediately activated its special response team and crisis negotiation team, which consists of two negotiators who have been specially trained in working with individuals experiencing mental health issues.”
WKYT 27
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington high school briefly locked down after reported gun on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Henry Clay High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to reports of a possible weapon on campus, Fayette County Public Schools officials said Thursday. There was a large police presence on site securing the campus and no students or staff were harmed, a spokeswoman for the district said. The campus was not evacuated, as officials said law enforcement has properly secured the area.
fox56news.com
Lexington police still trying to identify burglar who wore Batman mask
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One night in late September, a handful of businesses were burglarized on Lexington’s west side. Security video in each case showed a uniquely masked man. Dave Rogers, owner of Fat Daisy Skateboard Company, said he woke up the morning of Sept. 22 and...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate armed robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
fox56news.com
Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
fox56news.com
Lexington area no-excuse early voting sites, mail ballot drop-off locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3. The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person...
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
denver7.com
'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide
NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
WKYT 27
Candidates running for Lexington’s first district react to staggering crime rates
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday’s homicide on Maple Ave. in Lexington marked the 39th in the city for 2022, and the 14th within the city’s first council district. District 1 stretches from Georgetown Street to Winchester Road and includes the city’s East End and Winburn areas. District...
