LEXINGTON, Ky. — Henry Clay High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to reports of a possible weapon on campus, Fayette County Public Schools officials said Thursday. There was a large police presence on site securing the campus and no students or staff were harmed, a spokeswoman for the district said. The campus was not evacuated, as officials said law enforcement has properly secured the area.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO