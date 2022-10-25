Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
buckrail.com
Several alerts in effect on Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has alerted travelers that no trailer traffic and a weight limit of 60,000 GVW is in effect over Teton Pass between Jackson and the Idaho State line from milepost 7 to 17. WYDOT also issued chain law level 1 into effect.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Oct 26-Nov 1, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter conditions arrived last weekend and have continued into the middle part of this week with several rounds of accumulating snow. Areas above 9,000 feet in the Tetons have received 21-26 inches of snow since last weekend. A break in the pattern will occur late this week, followed by a more active pattern with snow chances next week.
buckrail.com
Pass closed to trailers, chain law level 1
WILSON, Wyo. — The winter weather conditions this morning has prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to close Teton Pass to trailer traffic and issue Chain Law Level 1. Between Wilson and the Idaho state line, the road is slick with snowfall, there is blowing snow and reduced...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life
REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
Branding Iron Online
Steven Millward and his journey as a law student living with Quadriplegia
Steven Millward is a UW student completing his Juris Doctorate degree and a man living with quadriplegia. He shared his journey to law and lessons learned from his spinal injury that redefined his life path. Steven, a fifth generation Jacksonite, was born to a family with deep roots in agriculture....
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County neighborhoods concerned about proposed housing project
IDAHO FALLS – A proposed housing development on a 44-acre piece of property in Bonneville County is a hot-topic for surrounding communities. Jay and Brenda Johnson purchased the land on 49th North between Ammon Road and 45th East several years ago. It’s referred to in public documents as the Badger Creek subdivision. Levi Jarvis with Snowcrest Development, the developer for the housing project, tells EastIdahoNews.com the plan is to build about 80 townhomes at that location.
eastidahonews.com
Name of Rigby robbery suspect released
RIGBY – Law enforcement are investigating an armed robbery at a Rigby business Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer says Nicholas Adam, 23, of Blountsville, Alabama stole more than $200 from Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street at 4:36 p.m. Adam had made a purchase...
svinews.com
Hale pleads not guilty. Trial date set for March 20.
A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.
East Idaho woman charged in kidnapping case takes plea deal
An Idaho Falls woman who was charged with kidnapping a woman and leaving her naked outside in freezing temperatures has accepted a plea deal. Tabatha McKnight, 39, will plead guilty to burglary, accessory to harboring a felon, and witness intimidation. The charges are a reduction from those originally filed, which included first-degree kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will drop charges against her for misdemeanor battery and assault. ...
