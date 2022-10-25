ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

New Publix opening next month near Surfside Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The new Publix supermarket coming to the Surfside Beach area has a grand opening date. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The store will officially welcome customers on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. The new location will be...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews working to locate source of water outage in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in Conway are noticing a water outage Tuesday morning. Public utility crews are currently working to locate the source of several neighborhoods experiencing no water or low water pressure, according to Public Information Officer June Wood. If you see water flowing around your home...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

New flight announced from MYR to Denver, Colorado

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Travelers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport can look forward to new flights to Denver, Colorado, on Southwest Airlines in 2023. The new service will operate on Saturdays, beginning June 10. Tickets are available for purchase. The region welcomes tens of thousands of residents...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown Co. deputies mourn after retired K9 dies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their retired Dutch Shepherd K9, Spike, who died of old age Tuesday night. Spike served with the agency for five years and had two adoring handlers, Jason Dozier and Eric Holtzback. Spike was...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

