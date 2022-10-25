Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Audio files of Moody's 'cell husband' released; asks questions, recalls change in behavior
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office released evidence and new details Tuesday in the case of the Brittanee Drexel disappearance and murder. The evidence released is what investigators and prosecutors used to build their case against Raymond Moody. ABC15 is digging even further into the...
WMBF
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
WMBF
Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.
live5news.com
1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
WMBF
Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
wpde.com
Breaking down the lengthy 'Penny Tax' vote Horry County residents will see on their ballot
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One particular question might jump out to Horry County voters when they held to the polls November 8. Not because of what it's about...but because of how long it is. 615 words, asking if voters would like to renew what's known as the Penny...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for burglary suspect in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help in finding a burglary suspect. The suspect is detailed as a black male with facial hair, dreadlocks and a thin build. He was driven to the house where the burglary took place in...
wpde.com
New Publix opening next month near Surfside Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The new Publix supermarket coming to the Surfside Beach area has a grand opening date. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The store will officially welcome customers on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. The new location will be...
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
wpde.com
Construction company begins 2nd phase of new apartment homes near Barefoot Landing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new residential community is coming to North Myrtle Beach. Sands Companies has begun the second phase of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes near Barefoot Landing Resort. NEW: Horry Co. senior marches through losing arm to bone cancer, makes it to state competition. Once...
Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
wpde.com
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Darlington County are taking over a homicide investigation after determining that the murder took place in the county prior to the body being found in Florence. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Oct. 8, in the area of...
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
wpde.com
Crews working to locate source of water outage in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in Conway are noticing a water outage Tuesday morning. Public utility crews are currently working to locate the source of several neighborhoods experiencing no water or low water pressure, according to Public Information Officer June Wood. If you see water flowing around your home...
WECT
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on County Line Road SC Hwy 41/51 closed between Mingo Exxon & Hwy 512
Williamsburg County Fire Department crews responded to an overturned log truck with a fatality on County Line Road (SC 41/51) north of Mingo Exxon in the Nesmith area on Thursday, October 27th. County Line Road (SC 41/51) is closed between Mingo Exxon and Highway 512. Crews advise drivers to use...
wpde.com
New flight announced from MYR to Denver, Colorado
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Travelers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport can look forward to new flights to Denver, Colorado, on Southwest Airlines in 2023. The new service will operate on Saturdays, beginning June 10. Tickets are available for purchase. The region welcomes tens of thousands of residents...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. deputies mourn after retired K9 dies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their retired Dutch Shepherd K9, Spike, who died of old age Tuesday night. Spike served with the agency for five years and had two adoring handlers, Jason Dozier and Eric Holtzback. Spike was...
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
wpde.com
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
