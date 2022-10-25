The report was put together following an investigation by Valerie Bailey-Rihn – who was, until recently, a Dane County Judge. In her investigation, Bailey-Rihn reviewed zoo files, emails and records. She interviewed dozens of past and current volunteers and staff, observed the ongoing operations at the zoo for ten days, and observed the grounds, concessions, and gift shop. She met with individuals not directly associated with the zoo – including veterinarians, and investigative staff at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO