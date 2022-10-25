Read full article on original website
City Cracks Down on Their Own Voting Sign Placement
The city of Madison is cracking down – on itself. WORT spoke with multiple sources today who described “evolving conversations” regarding the placement of blue VOTE signs used to signify early voting, which officially opened today at locations across Madison. At issue? Exactly where those signs can...
Madison Herb Fair’s 40th year
Do you like herbs? If so, mark your calendar for the 40th year celebration of the Madison Herb Fair being held on Saturday, November 5th, from 9AM – 3 PM at Olbrich Gardens. Along with speakers at 9:30, 11:30, and 1:30 there will be a bake sale and 22 vendors with creative ideas for displaying, preserving, and using herbs of all sorts.
US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Tours Laborers Training Center in DeForest
Now located just off of I-90, the LiUNA training center started in around 1973 in Portage County. It’s now run by the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, an organization of five labor unions across the state. The DeForest training center first opened in 2004, and has expanded multiple times since then.
The Great Sandhill Crane Migration is Back!
There’s are air of excitement in late autumn as we prepare to witness one of the world’s greatest animal migrations. Sandhill Cranes have returned from the brink of extinction and are crossing the continent by the tens of thousands again and they’re coming right through Wisconsin. Dr....
Report on the Henry Vilas Zoo finds no legal allegations, but several concerns
The report was put together following an investigation by Valerie Bailey-Rihn – who was, until recently, a Dane County Judge. In her investigation, Bailey-Rihn reviewed zoo files, emails and records. She interviewed dozens of past and current volunteers and staff, observed the ongoing operations at the zoo for ten days, and observed the grounds, concessions, and gift shop. She met with individuals not directly associated with the zoo – including veterinarians, and investigative staff at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Looking back on the Cuban Missile Crisis and the 60 years since
October 27th, 60 years ago was the 12th day of the 13 day Cuban Missile Crisis. It is considered the longest day of the crisis, and everyone braced for what was thought to be an inevitable war. Joining us to talk about the threat of nuclear war is Norman Solomon....
