District-wide issues prompt D91 to propose $250M bond. Here’s what supporters and detractors have to say about it

Joshua Thomas
1d ago
How about read my lips no new taxes. Inflation is eating us alive and the schools want more money. If the only option is split school days then do that. This goes for District 93 as well. It is past time we eliminated property taxes on primary residence I see no reason that we should be asked to pay rent to the government for all of our lifes over 15 acres or less.
Idaho State Journal
Highland High School media specialist named Idaho School Librarian of the Year
POCATELLO — The Idaho Library Association recently named Ms. Nielsen as the Idaho School Librarian of the Year. Ms. Nielsen is the media specialist at Highland High School. Ms. Nielsen has been employed at Highland for 13 years. She taught for four years and has served in the library for the past nine years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with an emphasis in history and a minor in library science, as well as a Master's of educational technology, all from Idaho State University.
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County neighborhoods concerned about proposed housing project
IDAHO FALLS – A proposed housing development on a 44-acre piece of property in Bonneville County is a hot-topic for surrounding communities. Jay and Brenda Johnson purchased the land on 49th North between Ammon Road and 45th East several years ago. It’s referred to in public documents as the Badger Creek subdivision. Levi Jarvis with Snowcrest Development, the developer for the housing project, tells EastIdahoNews.com the plan is to build about 80 townhomes at that location.
3 City of Pocatello departments switch to winter work hours
The City of Pocatello Water Department and Water Pollution Control Department will switch to winter work hours starting Monday, Oct. 31. The post 3 City of Pocatello departments switch to winter work hours appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Your guide to Halloween events in east Idaho
Oct. 31, 3 – 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting trick or treating for kids as Old Town businesses hand out candy. Oct. 29, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A in Ammon is throwing its “Boo! Fall Festival” trunk-or-treat. Transforming the restaurant’s southside parking lot into a haunted house, candy and merchandise will be distributed from local businesses, including EastIdahoNews.com.
eastidahonews.com
Halloween in Pocatello then and now
POCATELLO — As a trading center and transportation hub, Pocatello has been host to numerous cultures and the traditions of Halloween. Here’s a look at the Gate City’s history with the holiday as well as what to expect this year. Stopping tricks with treats. As settlers made...
eastidahonews.com
Rolling closure scheduled Thursday night on I-15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Beginning Thursday at 10 p.m., there will be a rolling road closure on I-15 near Chubbuck Road to allow Idaho Power to remove a power line from over the roadway. A rolling road closure is a method of slowing or stopping traffic to temporarily clear a portion of the roadway so work can be performed safely. Pacing vehicles are used to create a gap in traffic so construction work can be done without endangering the traveling public.
eastidahonews.com
Reed Harris
Reed Harris, 68, of Idaho Falls, died October 25, 2022 at his home. At his request no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
buckrail.com
Driggs sued for dumping ammonia, officials say, “We’ve known this is coming”
DRIGGS Idaho. — The City of Driggs has been sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for their Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) being out of compliance with its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPEDS) permit. Driggs was not alone in the state of Idaho in regards to water pollution,...
eastidahonews.com
$2.1 million grant will bring high-speed internet access to Madison County
REXBURG — USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto announced Thursday that the Department is providing $2.1 million to extend high-speed internet access to people living and working in Idaho’s Madison County. “This funding to build out better internet connectivity for Madison County is a major investment...
eastidahonews.com
Andrew L (Andy) Carter
Andrew Ladale (Andy) Carter, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Andy was born on April 4, 1977, in Rexburg, Idaho to Edmund L and Glenda B. Anderson Carter. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1996.
eastidahonews.com
Torren Lee Wells
Torren Lee Wells 55 passed away Monday October 24, 2022 at his home on the farm in Rexburg Idaho. His strong body finally succumbed to a life of struggles. He was born on July 18, 1967 at Madison Memorial Hospital to Larry and Utona Wells. He was the fourth of five children and came into this world with a big heart. He loved to bring joy to others through kindness, jokes and laughter. He grew up and attended schools at Ririe, Bonneville, and Gethsemane.
KREM
Former Idaho sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail for assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A former eastern Idaho sheriff has been ordered to serve 10 days in jail and three years probation because of a 2021 confrontation with members of a church youth group. Seventh District Judge Stephen Dunn on Tuesday sentenced Craig T. Rowland, who pleaded guilty in August...
Herald-Journal
Freedom is on the line
I attended a rally for Ammon Bundy in Blackfoot, on Oct. 8. Besides Mr. Bundy, there were two other speakers who shared information I relay now. One gentleman had lived with his family in Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States. His reason for leaving the island struck a nerve.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life
REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
eastidahonews.com
Melaleuca awards over $3.2 million in employee bonuses
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca celebrated 238 team members who reached landmark work anniversaries this year by rewarding them with over $3.2 million Wednesday. Each of the team members was given a check ranging from $5,000 to just over $31,000 in appreciation for their many years of loyalty to the company’s mission of enhancing lives.
eastidahonews.com
Shelley High School’s mascot ranked 2nd in national poll, could win first place with your vote
SHELLEY – In a nationwide contest for best high school mascot, Shelley High School is faring quite well. Scorebook Live, a news website for high school sports nationwide, recently launched a competition to find the best mascot in America. Thousands of schools entered the contest and fans had a chance to vote for their favorite.
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack
Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. The post Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack appeared first on Local News 8.
