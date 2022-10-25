ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center

Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience

The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers

Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show

When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
Largest Deal in Brand History: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida

Leading Coffee Franchise Inks Development Agreement to Grow Footprint in One of Its Top Markets. October 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // NAPLES - Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
Estero’s Pelican Sound pickleball facilities moves forward to council

A continuation of Pelican Sound’s public hearing items from Sept. 13 were brought back to the Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting Tuesday. The previous request was a two-part amendment seeking the allowance of live outdoor entertainment and the construction of additional pickleball facilities. Since live outdoor entertainment was met with uncertainty, Pelican Sound only brought back pickleball facilities to be approved, resulting in a vote from the village’s planning board to recommend approval to council with no discussion.
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore

The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
Estero’s Villages of Country Creek seek pickleball use on existing tennis court

Villages of Country Creek, a community on Three Oaks Parkway, had a public information meeting for a limited development order for a pickleball court at its clubhouse. Country Creek is seeking the use of pickleball on one of its existing tennis courts, as a pickleball facility is nonexistent on site. The request will come back as a public hearing item at a later date, where the Village of Estero’s planning board will vote in favor or against making a recommendation to council.
DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs reopens — with a little help from its friends

Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian devastated the landscaping and buildings at 86-year-old Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs prompting a massive volunteer cleanup and fundraising effort, the gardens reopened to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. The Wonder Gardens will continue to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until at least Nov. 1, when regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. may resume.
