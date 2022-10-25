ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
University of Dallas News

Senior Spotlight: Women’s volleyball

What is your favorite volleyball memory or bonding experience?. “My favorite bonding memory with my team would have to be from our trip to San Antonio this year. We got to go to my house, and eat homemade fajitas, tacos, rice and beans. Not only was it great to be home, but after we ate, we sat around the fire singing songs and playing card games. It was a great night spent with some of my best friends! My favorite memory on the court would probably be from my freshman year when we played an insane five-set game against St. Thomas. The crowd was so wild, and I ended up getting a career high of 62 assists that game.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fear the Deer: Antlers set for TNL

Kerrville Tivy's record is 4-4, but don't be deceived or it might cost you. Their record could be much better, save for a play here or there, and playoff implications loom vs. Veterans Memorial on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights. Here's more.
KERRVILLE, TX
saobserver.com

BLACK BUSINESS SAN ANTONIO’S FEATURED OWNER: TONYA SWAIN + COMMUNITY 411

Black Business San Antonio features community owner Tonya Swain. We call her the One Woman Army because she is a whole vibe all by herself. Owning several businesses from selling insurance, photography, graphic design, real estate and even event planning. This young lady has a winning spirit and can also help you with your own financial freedom. Tonya is a mother, business owner and fights for her community through her non-profit. Learn more or inquire about her many services at: linktr.ee/TheOneWomanArmy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Severe storms could roll into San Antonio late Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible for the region late Thursday night and early Friday. In a statement released early Thursday, the NWS predicts the showers and storms that are moving in ahead of a cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

