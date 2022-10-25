Read full article on original website
13abc.com
“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com
Tackling traffic fatalities in Toledo with Vision Zero
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Transportation held its first “Vision Zero” meeting on Wednesday. The public community outreach meeting focused on the city’s plan to reduce all traffic fatalities in Toledo. “In Toledo, over five years, we lost 160 people. They are...
13abc.com
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may be starting to hear from a recently formed political action committee pushing those Toledo charter changes in front voters. That committee was formed last year and has some familiar names as part of it. The group calls itself Forward Toledo. That’s not to be confused with the Forward Toledo initiative announced a few weeks ago, which was a comprehensive land use plan.
13abc.com
City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
13abc.com
Black Voters Matter van hits the streets of Toledo to promote voting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election signs are popping up all over. Some are for issues, others are for candidates. One sign is on the side of a van, which is wrapped in an image that spells out: Black Voters Matter. It’s a mobile sign encouraging people in underserved and overlooked communities to vote Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
13abc.com
“What’s the Issue? Worker’s Rights” panel to feature Tim Ryan, Erika White
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The panel discussion titled “What’s the Issue? Worker’s Rights” is set to take place Wednesday evening and will feature candidates up for election on Nov. 8. The panel, which is the fourth in a series of monthly panel discussions, will take place...
13abc.com
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. New mental health treatment center to open in Wood County. Updated: 2 hours ago. Unison health is opening a...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts conference on criminal justice reform, mental health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is hosting a national conference to help improve the treatment of incarcerated individuals who are suffering from mental illness. On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, officials from across the country will attend the conference in downtown Toledo to share success stories and ideas about how to reduce the number of individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse challenges entering our criminal justice system.
13abc.com
Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure in November
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council member spearheading a measure to help eliminate some medical debt for residents is holding the legislation until next month. It’s the second time this month the legislation has been pushed back. Councilwoman Michele Grim, who is running to represent Ohio’s 43rd...
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
13abc.com
Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity
13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
