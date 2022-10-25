ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Columbia Missourian

When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath

In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri 240 bridge closed because of structural issues

The Salt Creek Bridge on Missouri 240 has been closed since Thursday night due to possible structural issues. Adam Pulley, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Friday morning that the bridge, which is five miles south of Fayette in Howard County, was closed going both directions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

FUSUS open house meetings to be held by Columbia Police Department

The Columbia Police Department will hold three open house-style meetings for community members about the video surveillance software, FUSUS. The software allows police immediate access to public or business video feeds on a single platform, with owners' permission. FUSUS representatives and Columbia Police staff will be available to field questions and concerns.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City Council leadership needed to prevent homeless shelter disaster

Fred Parry’s “Good Intentions, Poor Planning” commentary in the current issue of Inside Columbia magazine was sure to stir a reaction from homeless activists. Indeed it did. I share the group of advocates' conclusion that rather than fear those needing services, Columbia should aspire to earn a reputation for helping those less fortunate. Accountable and effective local governance can ensure that happens.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Buffaloe wants Mayor's Cup to stay in Missouri

In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head. It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Incumbent treasurer challenged by Boone County HR director

Boone County residents will decide between their treasurer and their Human Resources and Risk Management director in this election. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Dustin Stanton to the position April 12 after former treasurer Tom Darrough left for another job in January.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cook, Lovett help Missouri offense hit its stride

After consecutive weeks of not being the Tigers’ leading receiver, Dominic Lovett found his footing against South Carolina. The wideout — who led Missouri in receiving yards through the first five weeks — stepped up again with 148 yards on 10 receptions Saturday. “I’m just going in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals

Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10

3 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C. | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 12:50: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 23, South Carolina 10. Third quarter. 4:59: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 20, South Carolina 0. 4:49: South Carolina,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Missourian

UM Curators create financial award in memory of student killed in crash

A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash. The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
Columbia Missourian

Short-handed Missouri volleyball swept by Georgia

Halfway through the fifth set of Friday’s home match against Georgia, Missouri freshman Madilyn Sell came down from her block attempt holding the back of her right foot, bringing the Hearnes Center crowd to silence. Sell sat with stunned stoicism as the Tigers’ training staff came out to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

2,500 Below named Collaboration of the Year by LION Publishers

The Columbia Missourian received national recognition for 2,500 Below, a collaborative project with KOMU 8 News, KBIA and Missouri Business Alert. Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers named the project Collaboration of the Year in the medium/large category as part of its annual awards Friday in Austin, Texas.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri football wins fourth straight Mayor's Cup

Columbia, S.C. was the home for this year's Mayor's Cup, played every year between Missouri and South Carolina. South Carolina's last win against Missouri came in 2018, but this year they entered the game ranked 25th. However, Missouri stormed out to an early lead and South Carolina never got closer...
COLUMBIA, SC

