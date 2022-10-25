Read full article on original website
When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
Missouri 240 bridge closed because of structural issues
The Salt Creek Bridge on Missouri 240 has been closed since Thursday night due to possible structural issues. Adam Pulley, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Friday morning that the bridge, which is five miles south of Fayette in Howard County, was closed going both directions.
FUSUS open house meetings to be held by Columbia Police Department
The Columbia Police Department will hold three open house-style meetings for community members about the video surveillance software, FUSUS. The software allows police immediate access to public or business video feeds on a single platform, with owners' permission. FUSUS representatives and Columbia Police staff will be available to field questions and concerns.
Responsibility to neighbors fuels run by two state House candidates
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia. That’s not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured.
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
City Council leadership needed to prevent homeless shelter disaster
Fred Parry’s “Good Intentions, Poor Planning” commentary in the current issue of Inside Columbia magazine was sure to stir a reaction from homeless activists. Indeed it did. I share the group of advocates' conclusion that rather than fear those needing services, Columbia should aspire to earn a reputation for helping those less fortunate. Accountable and effective local governance can ensure that happens.
Unopposed seats in the 2022 Boone County election
A handful of Boone County seats are uncontested in this year’s election cycle. Here’s a look into who will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Buffaloe wants Mayor's Cup to stay in Missouri
In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head. It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy...
Incumbent treasurer challenged by Boone County HR director
Boone County residents will decide between their treasurer and their Human Resources and Risk Management director in this election. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Dustin Stanton to the position April 12 after former treasurer Tom Darrough left for another job in January.
New Boone County Auditor to be elected after Pitchford retirement
After current Boone County Auditor June Pitchford announced her retirement, two new names will appear on the ballot Nov. 8. Republican Jason Gibson and Democrat Kyle Rieman, who both ran unopposed in their primaries, are seeking to replace Pitchford as Auditor.
Cook, Lovett help Missouri offense hit its stride
After consecutive weeks of not being the Tigers’ leading receiver, Dominic Lovett found his footing against South Carolina. The wideout — who led Missouri in receiving yards through the first five weeks — stepped up again with 148 yards on 10 receptions Saturday. “I’m just going in...
Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals
Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10
3 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C. | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 12:50: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 23, South Carolina 10. Third quarter. 4:59: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 20, South Carolina 0. 4:49: South Carolina,...
Dunn's four touchdowns power Battle past Capital City in district quarterfinals
Nearly two months ago, Capital City paid a visit to Columbia and beat Battle, sending the Spartans to the second of three straight losses to start the season. Battle flipped the script Friday, advancing to the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals with a 34-14 victory over the Cavaliers at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Steinhoff, Smith are unopposed for state House seats
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith won’t be sweating out the returns on election night. Both are unopposed in their bids for state House seats representing Boone County.
UM Curators create financial award in memory of student killed in crash
A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash. The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
Short-handed Missouri volleyball swept by Georgia
Halfway through the fifth set of Friday’s home match against Georgia, Missouri freshman Madilyn Sell came down from her block attempt holding the back of her right foot, bringing the Hearnes Center crowd to silence. Sell sat with stunned stoicism as the Tigers’ training staff came out to the...
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
2,500 Below named Collaboration of the Year by LION Publishers
The Columbia Missourian received national recognition for 2,500 Below, a collaborative project with KOMU 8 News, KBIA and Missouri Business Alert. Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers named the project Collaboration of the Year in the medium/large category as part of its annual awards Friday in Austin, Texas.
Missouri football wins fourth straight Mayor's Cup
Columbia, S.C. was the home for this year's Mayor's Cup, played every year between Missouri and South Carolina. South Carolina's last win against Missouri came in 2018, but this year they entered the game ranked 25th. However, Missouri stormed out to an early lead and South Carolina never got closer...
