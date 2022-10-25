Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Early voting continues in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting continues and according to data from the Webb County Elections Office, day four of early voting had a total of 2,083 votes cast, both in-person and mail-in ballots. So far, 10,636 people have cast their ballots during the early voting season. KGNS+ has...
kgns.tv
Laredo ranks as top 25 city to celebrate Halloween
Laredo, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re days away from Halloween and many are prepping up to go trick-or-treating, and according to some online reports, Laredo ranks among the top 25 cities to celebrate the spooky holiday. Laredoan Mary Cisneros says everyone should celebrate it, no matter the age. She adds...
kgns.tv
National Prescription Drug Take Back event happening Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back event this weekend and one of the locations will be right outside the KGNS studios. It’s all happening on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event offers free and...
kgns.tv
Catholic Diocese of Laredo to celebrate 20th annual White Mass
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Catholic Diocese of Laredo will celebrate its 20 annual White Mass in recognition of healthcare professionals and their healing ministries. The mass will be held at the San Agustin Cathedral at 6 p.m., with a City of Laredo and Webb County Proclamation presentation at the end of the service.
kgns.tv
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than 40 years, one of Laredo’s oldest schools will get a new campus. The groundbreaking ceremony for Clark Elementary took place on Thursday morning, October 27. The United Independent School District said the project was part of the bond passed by the school...
kgns.tv
Team continues to test water along the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A team continues to test the Rio Grande’s water. On Thursday, October 27, Memorial Middle School students got the chance to collect some water samples. This is part of a binational water testing event done by the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC). Students visited...
kgns.tv
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly a hundred migrants were found inside a dump truck on Wednesday, October 26. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped the vehicle on I-35. At the stop, several people fled into the brush. In total, 84 undocumented people were found hidden inside the cargo area.
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair
Webb County, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep senior citizens in our community informed and safe from being a target of crime, Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual fall elderly crime prevention fair. On Wednesday, October 26, many elderly people got the chance to learn about...
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
kgns.tv
Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.
kgns.tv
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
kgns.tv
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
kgns.tv
Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.
kgns.tv
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween night is just around the corner and law enforcement agencies are reminding parents to keep their kids safe from registered sex offenders. Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says keeping kids safe during Halloween night is their top priority. Estrada says parents can be proactive by simply looking up where and if registered sex offenders live near their homes by going here. The map key shows low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk persons.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo. Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away. The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks....
kgns.tv
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be. According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.
kgns.tv
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly. Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume. When it comes to elementary...
kgns.tv
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Willow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a home for Willow. Willow is a pit-bull mix who is roughly six-years-old and is in need of a home. The animal shelter got her back in September...
kgns.tv
Keeping teachers in the classroom during ongoing teacher shortage
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The teacher shortage has hit the nation hard, and the State of Texas is no exception with some school districts even switching to four-day instruction weeks. A new report by the non-profit organization, The 74 Million, a site that focuses on school education claims over 36,000...
Comments / 0