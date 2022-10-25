Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Warm weather will soon return
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
KELOLAND TV
Rain today in eastern KELOLAND; Mild 7-day forecast
It’s a wet start to the day across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect much rise on the temperatures in the Sioux Falls area. The showers are moving in from Nebraska. This trend will stick around much of the day. We’ve already seen rain total of .10″ to...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at Halloween weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is coming up on Monday. With a high of 64 in the forecast which is on the warmer side. Average temperatures for Halloween have a high of 53 and a low of 31 in the KELOLAND region. A record high temperature of 77...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted for winter: Snow plow drivers
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Even with temperatures forecast in the sixties, thoughts of winter start setting in among people who earn a living removing snow from streets and highways in KELOLAND. Both the South Dakota DOT and Sioux Falls Street Department have had openings for plow operators posted since September. Competition within the industry itself makes it tough to find enough workers.
Minnesota weather: More powerful, storm-oriented jet stream next week?
The jet stream gets more interesting next week. We at least see a more powerful, a more stormy-oriented jet stream late next week. But remember, we saw that last weekend and it didn't amount to much. We're definitely in that wait-and-see, believe it when you see it mode. But another storm system potentially shaping up for late next week.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at October weather folklore
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We monitor the weather in October closely, because it tends to repeat itself later in the year. Some of the weather folklore for October hints at that. Here’s a look at some of the folklore for October and what it means going into winter...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
KELOLAND TV
Realtor: Sioux Falls market less competitive as interest rates rise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2002, mortgage interest rates have risen above 7% according to Freddie Mac. That’s a sharp increase from an average interest rate of 2.96% percent in 2021. For Fisher Sisters Real Estate co-owner Dana Fisher, that’s not surprising.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
KELOLAND TV
Meat theft ring busted, special university beer made
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 27 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. Police say a man was arrested...
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
farmforum.net
Angling opportunities abound in South Dakota: Mark Ermer
Now that fall is upon us and Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind anglers of some fall and winter fishing opportunities in and around our larger communities. We recently stocked rainbow trout in Wylie Lake in Aberdeen and Lion’s Ponds, also known as 3rd Avenue Pond, in Watertown. Rainbow Trout do not typically occur in such water bodies in this part of the state due to warm temperatures in the summer. But, we stock them to create unique fishing opportunities near our large population centers. Trout need cold water to survive so that is why we stock them in the early spring and fall to take advantage of the cool water periods in these ponds.
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
KEVN
Tourism brings in billions of dollars to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tourism is one of the largest industries in South Dakota, bringing in millions of people to the Black Hills and surrounding areas. Wednesday, the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association’s held their annual meeting to see the impact this year’s tourist season had on the region.
kelo.com
Get ready, winter is just around the corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
