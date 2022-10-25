Read full article on original website
thevalleyledger.com
Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County
The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
Times News
Roundabouts projected for late 2024 finish
The wheels on the PennDOT trucks will keep going round and round for about two more years in the West End of Monroe County. That’s when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the roundabout project in Brodheadsville will be completed. The project, estimated at a cost of almost $19...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
Why mussels and a coal ash spill are spurring a plan to remove 3 Bushkill Creek dams
When millions of gallons of coal ash slurry accidentally spilled into the Delaware River in 2005, mussels took a major hit. Removing three dams from the Bushkill Creek in Easton will improve the aquatic environment in the creek and the Delaware River, according to proponents of the plan. Wildlands Conservancy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne
READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. supervisors OK 1.5M square feet of buildings
PALMER TWP., Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary land development plan for distribution and manufacturing buildings. The proposal, offered by Carson Van Buren LLC, calls for the development of five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet....
wrnjradio.com
Section of Route 517 in Warren County to be closed for railroad crossing repairs starting Nov. 10
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police announced a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of Route 517 (High St) in Hackettstown and Independence Township. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 10, until 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, NJ Transit is scheduled to close and detour...
Developer to consider scrapping Palmer factory plans in favor of apartment complex
The developer behind the Palmer Pointe apartments Tuesday said he is willing to delay his plans to build a factory until next year if the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors can make it worthwhile. Greystone Capital LLC said it would consider building a mid-density apartment complex instead of a factory...
WFMZ-TV Online
Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed
The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Curbside waste collection fees to go up in Reading
READING, Pa. – Curbside waste collection will cost a bit more in Reading next year. City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to amend the solid waste collection fee by 3% in 2023. The total cost for residents will rise to $340 from $330. That includes solid waste; recycling;...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council approves toy run and livestreaming
The Northampton Borough Council met Wednesday, October 19 to discuss 2022 Tucker’s Toy Run, advertisements, a Northampton Area Food Bank request, resignations, livestreaming, and a Civil Service Commission request. Reverend Jerry Mraz, retired pastor of Holy Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church, presented a request to borough council regarding Canal Street...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County seeks to add staff member to Veteran Affairs office
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County plans to add a staff member in its Veteran Affairs office, Director of Human Services Sue Wandalowski said. "There are just over 17,000 veterans in Northampton County," Wandalowski told County Council during a budget hearing Wednesday, and there is a staff of only two to help them. She wants to add a third.
Study finds microplastics even in Pa.’s cleanest waters, including Lehigh Valley fishing spots
Not even Pennsylvania’s cleanest waterways are exempt from plastic pollution. A study released Wednesday by PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center examined 50 rivers, creeks and streams known for water quality and fishing, including six in and through the Lehigh Valley. Researchers were looking for microplastics — tiny plastic particles...
thevalleyledger.com
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program
With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
Roads set to reopen after ‘serious police incident’ less than 2 miles from Lehigh County schools (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Standoff with 30-year-old man ends in Lehigh County with no injuries. Numerous roads were closed Wednesday afternoon in northwestern Lehigh County for a barricaded-individual situation described as a serious police incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Nathan Branosky, spokesman for state police Troop M based in Bethlehem, reported...
I-81 back open after multi-car crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a portion of Interstate 81 was closed for a period of time Thursday due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Lackawanna County. PennDOT showed that both lanes were closed between State Route 84 and exit 191A the Dickson City exit due to the crash that occurred before noon. […]
Crash shuts down I-81 near Dickson City exit
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a portion of Interstate 81 is closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. PennDOT shows that all lanes are closed between State Route 84 and exit 191A the Dickson City exit due to the crash. Lackawanna County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News there are injuries in the crash […]
