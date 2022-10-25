ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Lee County crews use sand from roadways to refill Fort Myers Beach shoreline

By Jennifer Kveglis
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left several areas of Estero Island with a 2 to 3 foot layer of tightly-packed sand and debris. County crews have launched an operation on Fort Myers Beach to scoop up sand from roadways, screen it from debris, and use it to renourish the shoreline.

Since October 8, Lee County crews have worked around the clock, 7 days a week, to clear main roads like Estero Blvd, right-of-ways, and City streets. So far, more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand was scooped up.

The County hired ICS Materials to oversee the operation. Its owner said on any given day, anywhere from 75 to 100 loads of sand are brought to a sand screening site where Crescent Beach Family Park used to be. There, dirty sand is put through a hopper. The process spills larger debris into one pile. Smaller debris, into a second pile.

“We found all kinds of stuff. Motorcycles, scooters…it’s horrible just to see people’s stuff that’s just lost,” Heavy Equipment Operator, Stan Kalinowski said.

The hopper sifts clean sand into a third pile. 95% of which was used to replenish the Fort Myers Beach shoreline. The County said so far crews cleared most of Estero Blvd to Hickory Blvd.

ICS Materials strongly encourages property owners, businesses, and contractors against dumping debris of any kind onto sand mounds, especially near right-of-ways.

Fort Myers, FL
