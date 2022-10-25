ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

Standoff in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 weather update Oct. 27, 2022

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

News update: Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

A new purpose for old Buick City site is closer to reality

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls it “a game changer.”. Neeley is talking about money aimed at bringing new activity to the dormant Buick City site. Earlier this week, the City of Flint announced the use of $3.25 million in ARPA funds toward redevelopment of the brownfield.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th

WNEM

Holiday Harvest

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Local Author shares her inspiring story

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Saginaw County Sheriff talks about musical career

WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County

Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District

BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

