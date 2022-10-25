Read full article on original website
Standoff in Bay City
TV5 weather update Oct. 27, 2022
News update: Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022
A new purpose for old Buick City site is closer to reality
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls it “a game changer.”. Neeley is talking about money aimed at bringing new activity to the dormant Buick City site. Earlier this week, the City of Flint announced the use of $3.25 million in ARPA funds toward redevelopment of the brownfield.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th
Holiday Harvest
Local Author shares her inspiring story
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Saginaw County Sheriff talks about musical career
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
WATCH LIVE: Genesee Co. announces clerk’s resignation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Commissioners are announcing the resignation of County Clerk John Gleason. Gleason’s resignation comes months after he was charged with witness bribing/intimidating/interfering.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County
Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
