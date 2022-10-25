ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway in Lexington County Thursday. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to an area hospital. Deputies said the suspect has been detained....
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
COLUMBIA, SC
getnews.info

Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?

That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Nine displaced in fire at Hampton Court Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nine people were left displaced Wednesday after a fire according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. COLA Fire said crews were called to 1800 block of Hampton St in the afternoon. On arrival they found smoke and fire coming from the building. Two units were reported badly...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
