WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway in Lexington County Thursday. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to an area hospital. Deputies said the suspect has been detained....
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
wach.com
SC OSHA investigating industrial accident death at Pepsi Bottling warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC — A woman is dead and OSHA is investigating after an industrial accident at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse in Columbia. According to the incident report from Columbia Police, the woman was operating a forklift machine just before midnight Monday when she collided with a storage shelf.
WIS-TV
$500K for Fairfield County downtown revitalization
$500K for Fairfield County downtown revitalization
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
getnews.info
Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
One injured, suspect detained in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Shortly before 3 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced deputies have located the suspect in a shooting incident that left one person injured Thursday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot shortly before noon near Lawson Road in Batesburg-Leesville. The man has been...
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
WIS-TV
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced the name of the victim of a homicide at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Sean M. Hakeem...
Grant money available for Columbia nonprofits promoting tourism, dining in the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is making money available to non-profit organizations that promote tourism and dining in the city. Applications for Hospitality Tax (H-Tax) Grant Funding to support nonprofits' organization and their projects and events are now being accepted -- the deadline to submit an application is noon, Friday, October 28, 2022.
Lexington County releases their first ever economic development report
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Economic growth is looking up in Lexington County. Local leaders just released their first annual report of progress made over the course of the last fiscal year. Opportunity awaits in Lexington County. That's a big take away leaders of the area's economic development department and committee...
WLTX.com
What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
WIS-TV
Nine displaced in fire at Hampton Court Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nine people were left displaced Wednesday after a fire according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. COLA Fire said crews were called to 1800 block of Hampton St in the afternoon. On arrival they found smoke and fire coming from the building. Two units were reported badly...
Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
Columbia, Benedict College partnership preparing engineering students for success
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A partnership between the City of Columbia and Benedict College is helping prepare students for careers in engineering. The private college has created an elective course focused on water quality and green infrastructure to teach students how to improve stormwater conditions. Jayla Berry, a May graduate,...
WIS-TV
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
wach.com
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
