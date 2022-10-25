ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa doctors see ‘concerning’ rise in RSV cases

WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153QX1_0imXSFEf00

DES MOINES, IOWA — The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is common for infants and young children, and local doctors say it is increasing in central Iowa and across the country.

“Both inpatient and in the clinics we have seen a pretty significant increase in RSV cases,” said Chloe Butler, the Medical Director of inpatient pediatric care at MercyOne Children’s Hospital said. “Our pediatric floor is full today and probably with about 50% RSV. And that is pretty on trend with national here as well. Most children’s hospitals in the country are at or near capacity.”

Butler said that parents should look out for high fevers for several days, difficulty breathing, concerns of your child not getting enough oxygen; or if they are overly tired or dehydrated enough to where they won’t produce normal wet diapers.

Audit: Unemployment benefits paid to dead, jailed Iowans

A mother of four from Albia is just getting her youngest back to preschool on Tuesday after a scary weekend with RSV.

“She tested positive. So from there she declined, it was a rough weekend,” said Amanda Dye, talking about her three-year-old Everlee who tested positive for the virus last Wednesday. “Her cough had gotten worse, she was vomiting and she had gotten a rash all over her body which was weird. They said it was accompanied with RSV, I guess, this time around.”

Everlee had RSV when she was only four months old. Amanda tested her last week when she was showing symptoms of the common flu. Her preschool advised Amanda to get Everlee tested as there was a child sick with RSV.

This last weekend was rough, but Dye said that she is feeling better and glad to be in school again.

“Yeah for a few days it was just rest there wasn’t much we could do to help her besides a humidifier and you know, no medicine to give her but I mean it’s gotten better now…she’s doing good,” said Dye.

According to Butler, RSV is the most common cause of hospitalizations for children under two. And she expects the flu season to be bad, as children were not in public as much with covid restrictions.

Butler said that if you think your child might have RSV do not hesitate to call or line up a test.

As for MercyOne and the IT incident , the downtown location is completely operational. Clinics around the metro are getting their systems restored this week. If you need to schedule an appointment, make sure to call and not schedule one online for the time being.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97X

Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?

Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities

Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds isn’t really pro-life

Governor Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

City of Des Moines hiring homelessness policy administrator

DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines is creating a new position to help deal with issues surrounding those experiencing homelessness in the city. The official title of the position is Homelessness Policy Administrator and they will be responsible for everything from coordinating outreach with shelters and non-profits to creating new policies. SuAnn […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Bats in your belfry(house)? Iowa DNR offers helpful tips

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Bat Week, an international celebration that raises awareness for bat conservation. Bats are a classic symbol of Halloween and around this time of year, there are plenty of people who might be feeling a little scared of them. Especially if you spot one in your home. The Iowa Department of […]
IOWA STATE
97X

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
bleedingheartland.com

The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home

Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States

Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election

DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Pandemic overpayment: Thousands paid to ineligible people in Iowa

A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail. About $124,000...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy