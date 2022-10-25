ESPN’s FPI is predicting the rest of the college football season, and Ohio State is one of the teams in great position entering Week 9. After dispatching of Iowa, the Buckeyes sit at 7-0 and are looking to remain undefeated with a tough matchup against Penn State this weekend. That game will be the toughest game so far for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are still projected to come away with a win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO