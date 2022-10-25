Read full article on original website
Ryan Day Was Fined for Skipping an Awards Show to See C.J. Stroud, Ohio State's Receivers Have Incredible Accountability and Chris Olave Always Dominated Penn State
Welcome to the Skull Session. We have lots to discuss. Before we dive into it, please watch this beautiful video of Julian Fleming's touchdown from Saturday. WORTH IT. The ESPN College Football Awards is a prestigious event where honors and accolades like the Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Lou Groza, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards are presented to some of the most talented players in the sport.
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's chances of finishing regular season undefeated
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the rest of the college football season, and Ohio State is one of the teams in great position entering Week 9. After dispatching of Iowa, the Buckeyes sit at 7-0 and are looking to remain undefeated with a tough matchup against Penn State this weekend. That game will be the toughest game so far for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are still projected to come away with a win.
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Penn State brings another top-15 rivalry matchup to the Week 9 slate. This time around, the Buckeyes will travel to Happy Valley with a 12 p.m. ET kickoff scheduled on FOX. Ohio State vs. Penn State preview. Coming into Week 9, both Ohio State and Penn State...
CBS Sports reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections following wild Week 8
With more than half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 9. The results of Week 8 games weren’t as impactful as those of Week 7, however, several top-25 teams fell, shaking up the postseason picture outside of the College Football Playoff.
What Mel Tucker said about Michigan football before in-state rivalry matchup
Michigan Wolverines football will host Michigan State Saturday night at The Big House in what Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker, who’s 16-11 as MSU’s head man, called “not just another game for us.”. Ranked No. 4 nationally and undefeated at 7-0, Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite...
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Bowl projections: Oregon squarely in College Football Playoff conversation after UCLA win
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement
Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8
With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich update their top 4 teams entering Week 9
Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich updated their top 4 teams in college football heading into Week 9. The top 4 teams will reach the College Football Playoff in December at the end of the regular season. The top 4 could see a major change in the final month of the season.
Julian Fleming, central Pennsylvania native, discusses returning home to face Penn State
Julian Fleming is gearing up to play his first ever college football game in his home state of Pennsylvania. Fleming, the junior WR out of Catawissa, PA, has seen a substantial increase in his role for the Buckeyes in 2022. According to Fleming, “mostly everyone” from his hometown is a Penn State fan.
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
Dwayne Johnson Played College Football With Some Very Big Names
Prior to becoming a 10-time World Champion in WWE, a Hollywood megastar, having a show made about his life, and a massive success story all-round, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played football at the University of Miami. Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes, the same position he had played in high school; Johnson attended Freedom High School in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, which is where he first truly made his name in the football world.
Jim Nagy, Executive director of the Senior Bowl, shares his list of Heisman candidates following Week 8
Jim Nagy has released his version of the Heisman Trophy ballot. The group includes some familiar names with a trio of B1G players making the list. On the list is Chase Brown. The Illini running back has been outstanding this season rushing for 1,059 yards and 4 touchdowns. Brown has helped Illinois to a somewhat surprising 6-1 start in the B1G West.
Johnny Dixon debates if 2022 Ohio State receivers are 'most talented PSU has faced since'
Johnny Dixon has been at Penn State since 2021. In that time he has had to cover the best of what Ohio State’s receiving core has to offer. Dixon faced the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson when Penn State played Ohio State last season. He was asked if this year’s group is the best that the Nittany Lions’ secondary has had to face.
Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
4-star 2023 running back decommits from Michigan State
Mel Tucker is losing a high-profile recruit prior to Early Signing Period. According to On3 Sports, 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano has decommitted from Michigan State. Reescano confirmed the report via his Twitter account on Thursday morning. Reescano, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from New Caney (TX), has been committed to the...
