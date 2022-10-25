ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Was Fined for Skipping an Awards Show to See C.J. Stroud, Ohio State's Receivers Have Incredible Accountability and Chris Olave Always Dominated Penn State

Welcome to the Skull Session. We have lots to discuss. Before we dive into it, please watch this beautiful video of Julian Fleming's touchdown from Saturday. WORTH IT. The ESPN College Football Awards is a prestigious event where honors and accolades like the Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Lou Groza, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards are presented to some of the most talented players in the sport.
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's chances of finishing regular season undefeated

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the rest of the college football season, and Ohio State is one of the teams in great position entering Week 9. After dispatching of Iowa, the Buckeyes sit at 7-0 and are looking to remain undefeated with a tough matchup against Penn State this weekend. That game will be the toughest game so far for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are still projected to come away with a win.
Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction and preview

Ohio State vs. Penn State brings another top-15 rivalry matchup to the Week 9 slate. This time around, the Buckeyes will travel to Happy Valley with a 12 p.m. ET kickoff scheduled on FOX. Ohio State vs. Penn State preview. Coming into Week 9, both Ohio State and Penn State...
Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement

Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8

With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
Dwayne Johnson Played College Football With Some Very Big Names

Prior to becoming a 10-time World Champion in WWE, a Hollywood megastar, having a show made about his life, and a massive success story all-round, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played football at the University of Miami. Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes, the same position he had played in high school; Johnson attended Freedom High School in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, which is where he first truly made his name in the football world.
Jim Nagy, Executive director of the Senior Bowl, shares his list of Heisman candidates following Week 8

Jim Nagy has released his version of the Heisman Trophy ballot. The group includes some familiar names with a trio of B1G players making the list. On the list is Chase Brown. The Illini running back has been outstanding this season rushing for 1,059 yards and 4 touchdowns. Brown has helped Illinois to a somewhat surprising 6-1 start in the B1G West.
Johnny Dixon debates if 2022 Ohio State receivers are 'most talented PSU has faced since'

Johnny Dixon has been at Penn State since 2021. In that time he has had to cover the best of what Ohio State’s receiving core has to offer. Dixon faced the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson when Penn State played Ohio State last season. He was asked if this year’s group is the best that the Nittany Lions’ secondary has had to face.
Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
4-star 2023 running back decommits from Michigan State

Mel Tucker is losing a high-profile recruit prior to Early Signing Period. According to On3 Sports, 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano has decommitted from Michigan State. Reescano confirmed the report via his Twitter account on Thursday morning. Reescano, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from New Caney (TX), has been committed to the...
