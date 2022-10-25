Read full article on original website
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
thestylus.org
Brockport volleyball drops tight match to Fisher
The SUNY Brockport volleyball team lost a tight match to St. John Fisher in five sets 3-2. After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Golden Eagles were unable to finish it off, losing the next three sets. Brockport Interim Head Coach Kate Isaksen said the Cardinals adjusted well to the early deficit her team handed them.
Football playoffs: Victor rides momentum, CA kicks off title defense
Now it’s for real. The fine-tuning and the adjustments of an eight-game regular season have area football teams prepared for this: The 2022 Section V Tournament. For the Victor Blue Devils, the goal is their first title in five seasons while Canandaigua Academy eyes a fourth straight championship and Red Jacket pursues a third straight.
thestylus.org
Brockport soccer falls to Cortland in last match before SUNYACs
The SUNY Brockport soccer team hosted SUNY Cortland Saturday afternoon in their final match before the SUNYAC Tournament. It was a close game during the first half, but the visiting Red Dragons pulled off in the second to come away with the 4-1 victory. There was a short ceremony prior...
gvpennysaver.com
Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville
Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
wdkx.com
Rochester Red Wings Announce New Stadium Name!
Looks like we are saying goodbye to Frontier Field as the Rochester Red Wings announced the new stadium name for 2023 and onward. Innovative Field is the new name! Innovative Solutions, a Henrietta-based provider of information technology services will take over naming rights from Frontier Communications. Justin Copie, CEO of...
chronicle-express.com
Hill named S&S ER Nurse Manager
PENN YAN – Megan Hill, BSN, RN has been named Finger Lakes Health’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager. In the position, she oversees the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva and the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday's drawing.
thestylus.org
Take Back the Night
A night representing resilience, bravery and unity against sexual violence toward women was held on the campus of SUNY Brockport Wednesday, Oct. 19. Take Back the Night (TBTN) is one of the oldest and most well-known Domestic Violence Prevention events held internationally across 30 countries. Brockport puts on this event each October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month starting with a rally and ending with a march through campus and the village.
wskg.org
After months of debate, Binghamton may soon close its most diverse elementary school
The Binghamton City School District (BCSD) will soon decide the fate of its most diverse elementary school, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. The district has proposed shuttering the aging school in order to cut costs and address a decline in projected enrollment across the district. It’s part of BCSD’s feasibility study, an...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Body found in Livingston County creek
As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Loomis Street standoff
Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
Rochester bicyclist fatally hit by car on North St.
Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the fatal crash.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
waynetimes.com
Palmyra clears out dump site after owner ignores numerous citations and warnings
Numerous citations, town code enforcement visits, court actions decisions and certified letters were sent to the Lyon Road address for well over a year. Each visit and notice was ignored until the Town of Palmyra decided to take a final action. David (Dave) Morrison, is well-known for ignoring municipal and...
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
Rep. Lee Zeldin, Singletary held press conference on crime in Rochester
This conference comes after the gubernatorial debate between Governor Kathy Hochul and Zeldin on Tuesday evening.
