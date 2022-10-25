ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestylus.org

Brockport volleyball drops tight match to Fisher

The SUNY Brockport volleyball team lost a tight match to St. John Fisher in five sets 3-2. After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Golden Eagles were unable to finish it off, losing the next three sets. Brockport Interim Head Coach Kate Isaksen said the Cardinals adjusted well to the early deficit her team handed them.
BROCKPORT, NY
thestylus.org

Brockport soccer falls to Cortland in last match before SUNYACs

The SUNY Brockport soccer team hosted SUNY Cortland Saturday afternoon in their final match before the SUNYAC Tournament. It was a close game during the first half, but the visiting Red Dragons pulled off in the second to come away with the 4-1 victory. There was a short ceremony prior...
BROCKPORT, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville

Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
DANSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
WEBSTER, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester Red Wings Announce New Stadium Name!

Looks like we are saying goodbye to Frontier Field as the Rochester Red Wings announced the new stadium name for 2023 and onward. Innovative Field is the new name! Innovative Solutions, a Henrietta-based provider of information technology services will take over naming rights from Frontier Communications. Justin Copie, CEO of...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Hill named S&S ER Nurse Manager

PENN YAN – Megan Hill, BSN, RN has been named Finger Lakes Health’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager. In the position, she oversees the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva and the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
GENEVA, NY
thestylus.org

Take Back the Night

A night representing resilience, bravery and unity against sexual violence toward women was held on the campus of SUNY Brockport Wednesday, Oct. 19. Take Back the Night (TBTN) is one of the oldest and most well-known Domestic Violence Prevention events held internationally across 30 countries. Brockport puts on this event each October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month starting with a rally and ending with a march through campus and the village.
BROCKPORT, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Loomis Street standoff

Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
ROCHESTER, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy