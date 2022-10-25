ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett Gives Back to the Community on Cleveland’s West Side

By Matty Willz
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AOuN_0imXRIv300

Browns superstar Myles Garrett gave back to the Cleveland community today, by spending his afternoon with over 70 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs at a local Taco Bell.

Garrett pulled up to triumphant cheers from about 75 young Browns fans. The kids were all eager to ask questions, get autographs, and try his brand-new Taco Bell meal!

During the stop, it was also announced that Garrett will be donating his hosting fee to the organizers of the event.

Garrett’s new combo at Taco Bell is called the Football Feast Meal, and it comes with a burrito, chalupa, cinnamon twists, and a drink. The combo is available anytime, but if you pick it up after 9 pm it’ll only cost you five bucks.

Keep scrolling to see pictures and videos from the event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aszpa_0imXRIv300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHrke_0imXRIv300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQSNX_0imXRIv300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20I2jI_0imXRIv300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH4KL_0imXRIv300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22b6tg_0imXRIv300
Source:Matty Willz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfMM0_0imXRIv300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdl29_0imXRIv300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Browns would deal RB Kareem Hunt for a fourth-round pick

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been one of the top running back duos in the NFL over the past few years, but is it time for a breakup?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Hunt can be acquired for a fourth-round pick ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, and the "Browns are listening" to offers.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline

There is a big difference between a 2-6 and 3-5 record as the NFL trade deadline comes upon us. And despite shopping a couple of pending free agents, the Cleveland Browns can still be a buyer as well as a seller. Browns GM Andrew Berry believes in improving his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Daron Payne Could Be A Trade Option For The Browns

Andrew Berry might be dangling a few players in front of buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches. But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns GM won’t also pick up a new player before next Tuesday. Especially if doing so might give him an edge in signing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
385
Followers
5K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy