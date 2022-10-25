Myles Garrett Gives Back to the Community on Cleveland’s West Side

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Browns superstar Myles Garrett gave back to the Cleveland community today, by spending his afternoon with over 70 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs at a local Taco Bell.

Garrett pulled up to triumphant cheers from about 75 young Browns fans. The kids were all eager to ask questions, get autographs, and try his brand-new Taco Bell meal!

During the stop, it was also announced that Garrett will be donating his hosting fee to the organizers of the event.

Garrett’s new combo at Taco Bell is called the Football Feast Meal, and it comes with a burrito, chalupa, cinnamon twists, and a drink. The combo is available anytime, but if you pick it up after 9 pm it’ll only cost you five bucks.

