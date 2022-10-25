Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Bakersfield Now
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Bakersfield Now
Police search for 7-11 robbery suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying three robbery suspects from a 7-11 store, located in the 2300 block of Chester Lane. The incident happened on Sept. 23 at the 7-11 store, just east of A Street. The suspects used physical...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: 3 arrested after armed robberies at two smoke shops
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men and a teenager were arrested Monday night after police say they were involved in two armed robberies at smoke shops. According to BPD, on October 24, 2022, at about 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery that happened at the Cigarette World, located at 2316 Brundage Lane.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wasco
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Wasco Monday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 24, 2022, at 7:49 p.m., deputies were called to the 1200 block of Iris Street in Wasco for a victim of a shooting.
Bakersfield Now
Law office report: Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:57 p.m.) Bakersfield law office Chain Cohn Clark named the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield since 2011. Ming Avenue and New Stine Road came in at number one on a list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in the city, with a grand total of 40 crashes. Other intersections like Gosford Road and Ming Avenue, and Real Road and Wilson Road followed close behind.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. The department said 28-year-old Gabrielle Villareal was last seen Monday, October 24, in the 700 block of 8th Street, near Lowell Park. She is described as a Hispanic, 5’3”...
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk teen last seen at Ridgeview High School
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk runaway teenager. The department said 14-year-old Mykel Davis was last seen Monday, October 24, at around 3 p.m. at Ridgeview High School. He is described as a Black/Hispanic, 5’8” tall,...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
Bakersfield Now
California Economic Summit held in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — This year California Economic Summit will be held in Bakersfield. The Director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate, Tera Lynn Gray, spoke with Aaron Perlman about what the summit will focus on and how it will affect Kern County. During the interview, Gray...
Bakersfield Now
Kaiser Permanente, local agencies to host annual Drug Take Back and Recycling event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Have any unwanted or expired household items like expired medications lying around the house?. Kaiser Permanente, Bakersfield Police Department, and other local agencies are hosting the annual Drug Take Back and Recycling event. The event takes place on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday,...
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Oct. 27
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Hops from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Hops or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
David Urner, longtime Bakersfield business leader dies at 92
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — David Urner, a well-known and respected businessman and son of the founder of Urner's Appliances, has died at 92. Our longtime leader and patriarch has gone to be with the Lord at the age of 92, 1929-2022. David H. Urner, dad, grandpa and boss are just a few of the ways he was affectionately known around here at Urner's. He was the president of Urner's for 39 years out of his 74 years of service to our company. His kindness and zeal for life will be greatly missed. Dave Urner.
Bakersfield Now
Tri-tip meal, cozy blankets and more at 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Homelessness in Kern County is a serious problem, with 50 percent of people said to be homeless and living in homeless shelters, according to the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. But the 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless is looking to give the...
Bakersfield Now
California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Right now I think California is in crisis," Vince Fong, California Assembly member for the 34th Assembly District (CA-R), said. "We're dealing with crisis after crisis, but right now there's no bigger one than energy and water." The California Economic Summit started with a crucial...
Bakersfield Now
Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Disney on Ice performer Sean-Isaac Parry, came on the show to talk about the latest Disney on Ice show that will be coming to the Mechanics Bank Arena. The shows will be on the following days and at times:. Friday, Oct. 28 at...
Bakersfield Now
Hands-on learning at KHSD's Regional Occupational Center Cafe & Bakery, now open to public
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Students from the various high schools at Kern High School District are learning by doing by working as student employees at the (ROC) Regional Occupational Center Cafe & Bakery. As part of the year-long Culinary Arts program students focus on three areas: culinary, baking, and...
Bakersfield Now
JJ's Legacy's 7th Annual Grillin' and Brewin' event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — This morning two students Mya Fullmer, and Esmerelda Morales from Got the Dot talked about JJ's Legacy's 7th Annual Grillin' and Brewin' fundraising event. The students say that the fundraiser benefits JJ's Legacy's Got the Dot High School Leadership Program and Clubs, and they were...
