SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam

MIAIMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting the community.

The department said in recent days an unknown caller has been contacting residents telling them that they have failed to report for jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay a bond.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement agencies and all other government agencies do not ask for money over the phone.

Deputies advised residents to hang up and call law enforcement if it persists.

©2022 Cox Media Group