Brockport volleyball drops tight match to Fisher

The SUNY Brockport volleyball team lost a tight match to St. John Fisher in five sets 3-2. After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Golden Eagles were unable to finish it off, losing the next three sets. Brockport Interim Head Coach Kate Isaksen said the Cardinals adjusted well to the early deficit her team handed them.
Yellow card in each half, and goalie Mickalya Scheele drawing a red card in overtime, which handed the win to Naples. Scheele made five saves, while Naples’ goalie Grayce Hebding had to make 19, showing where some of the game’s frustrations may have stemmed from. The win put Naples up against the #2 seed, Genesee Valley/Belfast. That game will be played tonight and reported in next week’s paper.
Rochester Red Wings Announce New Stadium Name!

Looks like we are saying goodbye to Frontier Field as the Rochester Red Wings announced the new stadium name for 2023 and onward. Innovative Field is the new name! Innovative Solutions, a Henrietta-based provider of information technology services will take over naming rights from Frontier Communications. Justin Copie, CEO of...
Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville

Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
Hill named S&S ER Nurse Manager

PENN YAN – Megan Hill, BSN, RN has been named Finger Lakes Health’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager. In the position, she oversees the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva and the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend

Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
Take Back the Night

A night representing resilience, bravery and unity against sexual violence toward women was held on the campus of SUNY Brockport Wednesday, Oct. 19. Take Back the Night (TBTN) is one of the oldest and most well-known Domestic Violence Prevention events held internationally across 30 countries. Brockport puts on this event each October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month starting with a rally and ending with a march through campus and the village.
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Generosity from Penn Yan Moose Lodge

PENN YAN Thursday Oct. 13, Penn Yan Moose Lodge 2030 had the pleasure of a visit from Moose International Chairman of the Board Bruce Masopust. After a wonderful dinner, Lodge President Merl Kennerson presented Masopust with a $5,000 donation for Moose Charities Endowment Fund. It was an honor to present Tommy Moose to The Penn Yan Fire Department, to help console children in emergencies.
Loomis Street standoff

Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
