Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Related
thestylus.org
Brockport volleyball drops tight match to Fisher
The SUNY Brockport volleyball team lost a tight match to St. John Fisher in five sets 3-2. After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Golden Eagles were unable to finish it off, losing the next three sets. Brockport Interim Head Coach Kate Isaksen said the Cardinals adjusted well to the early deficit her team handed them.
Football playoffs: Victor rides momentum, CA kicks off title defense
Now it’s for real. The fine-tuning and the adjustments of an eight-game regular season have area football teams prepared for this: The 2022 Section V Tournament. For the Victor Blue Devils, the goal is their first title in five seasons while Canandaigua Academy eyes a fourth straight championship and Red Jacket pursues a third straight.
chronicle-express.com
yellow card in each half
Yellow card in each half, and goalie Mickalya Scheele drawing a red card in overtime, which handed the win to Naples. Scheele made five saves, while Naples’ goalie Grayce Hebding had to make 19, showing where some of the game’s frustrations may have stemmed from. The win put Naples up against the #2 seed, Genesee Valley/Belfast. That game will be played tonight and reported in next week’s paper.
wdkx.com
Rochester Red Wings Announce New Stadium Name!
Looks like we are saying goodbye to Frontier Field as the Rochester Red Wings announced the new stadium name for 2023 and onward. Innovative Field is the new name! Innovative Solutions, a Henrietta-based provider of information technology services will take over naming rights from Frontier Communications. Justin Copie, CEO of...
gvpennysaver.com
Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville
Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
chronicle-express.com
Hill named S&S ER Nurse Manager
PENN YAN – Megan Hill, BSN, RN has been named Finger Lakes Health’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager. In the position, she oversees the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva and the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
13 WHAM
Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend
Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday's drawing.
thestylus.org
Take Back the Night
A night representing resilience, bravery and unity against sexual violence toward women was held on the campus of SUNY Brockport Wednesday, Oct. 19. Take Back the Night (TBTN) is one of the oldest and most well-known Domestic Violence Prevention events held internationally across 30 countries. Brockport puts on this event each October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month starting with a rally and ending with a march through campus and the village.
UPDATE: Police searching for vulnerable woman missing from Arc of Monroe in Fairport
According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Body found in Livingston County creek
As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.
chronicle-express.com
Generosity from Penn Yan Moose Lodge
PENN YAN Thursday Oct. 13, Penn Yan Moose Lodge 2030 had the pleasure of a visit from Moose International Chairman of the Board Bruce Masopust. After a wonderful dinner, Lodge President Merl Kennerson presented Masopust with a $5,000 donation for Moose Charities Endowment Fund. It was an honor to present Tommy Moose to The Penn Yan Fire Department, to help console children in emergencies.
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Loomis Street standoff
Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
Comments / 0