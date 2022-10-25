Read full article on original website
Healthline
How Daily Breathing Exercises Can Help Lower Blood Pressure as Much as Medication
In a new study, researchers said people who did short daily breathing exercises significantly reduced their blood pressure. The participants used equipment that provided some resistance while they did their breathing. Experts say utilizing daily breathing techniques can provide a number of health benefits. They add that lifestyle factors such...
Here’s How Long It Actually Takes for the Caffeine in That Cup of Coffee To Kick In—And How To Make It Hit Faster
If you ask me, there are two types of people in this world: those who don’t drink coffee, and those who can’t possibly imagine a life without it. (Full disclosure: I’m 110 percent in the latter camp.) Now, if the promise of coffee is a—or the—motivating force to get you out of bed each morning, or gives you the power to overcome an afternoon slump, you might wonder if there’s a way to make the caffeine in that cup of joe hit harder, better, faster, and stronger.
Five foods that help you sleep
Eating foods that help you sleep can make a major difference to the amount of rest you get and may even speed up the time it takes to drop off at night. In fact, eating a balanced diet overall goes hand in hand with quality sleep. So why do we...
What Time You Should Stop Drinking Before Bed
Whether you hate getting up to pee in the middle of the night or you just can't kill your afternoon caffeine buzz, here's when to call it quits.
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
2 Carbonated Drinks That Are Ruining Your Gut Health, Doctors Say
If you have a sensitive gut, you know that so many things can trigger digestive issues like gas, bloating, diarrhea, and more. We probably don’t have to tell you twice that your diet plays a major role in your gut health, and staying away from things like refined sugar and processed foods is essential if you want to feel your best. However, while you likely pay attention to the affect the food you eat has on your body, you may not think as much about the beverages you drink. As it turns out, certain ones can be detrimental to the health of your gut—especially when it comes to carbonated varieties.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Taking Magnesium Every Day and Are There Side Effects?
Your body needs magnesium to carry out critical physiological processes such as muscle and nerve functions, regulate blood pressure, and manage immune function. Read on to answer the question: what does magnesium do for the body?. Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral found in several foods and is also available...
AOL Corp
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
A small Swedish study found evidence of increased melatonin in healthy adults who used a weighted blanket before bed. For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Should you exercise before you sleep?
Sleep and exercise go hand in hand on any journey to optimal health. But should you exercise before you sleep? In years gone by, it was thought that exercising right before you hit the hay could have negative connotations. And at first glance, this thought process makes sense. Whether it’s...
Is coffee good for weight loss?
Caffeine may be integral to your morning routine, but is coffee good for weight loss?
ptproductsonline.com
Weight Changes in Early Parkinson’s May Be Tied to Changes in Thinking Skills
People with weight changes soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease may be more likely to have changes in their thinking skills than people who maintain their weight, according to a study published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. “Early weight loss is...
Healthline
Diet and Osteoporosis: Nutrients, Diet Tips, and More
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and the breakdown of bone tissue. When you have osteoporosis, your bones become weaker (. This condition is more common in women and elderly people. In fact, a 2021 review reported that the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis in women was 23.1%, while the prevalence of osteoporosis among men was found to be 11.7% (
Is Liver Good For You?
As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
cohaitungchi.com
Diet soda without aspartame and caffeine
How bad for you is aspartame? Bottom Line: There is limited evidence that aspartame can increase the frequency of headaches. More studies are needed. Almost every study found no adverse effects from consuming it. What can I drink instead of soda? Alternatives to Soda Sparkling Water. Caffeine also increases brain activity of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine and amps up blood adrenaline levels. The problem is that having a lot of caffeine on a daily basis can lead to stomach problems, sleeping problems, feeling depressed or worried.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Boost Energy for Diabetes and Prevent Fatigue
Many people with diabetes struggle with fatigue symptoms so I’m sharing my top tips to boost energy for diabetes!. Many people with diabetes struggle with fatigue symptoms so I’m sharing my top tips to boost energy for diabetes!. Having your blood sugar go up and down and up...
cohaitungchi.com
What Is The Best Caffeine Free Weight Loss Supplement?
You are reading: Diet pills without caffeine | What Is The Best Caffeine Free Weight Loss Supplement?. Something that you may or may not be aware of is that many fat burners, thermogenics, and weight loss supplements work by loading you up on caffeine. Caffeine is a stimulant, which means it gives you energy. As anyone who has had a couple too many cups of coffee can attest, however, caffeine can often leave you with jitters, shakes, and headaches, not to mention dehydration and other side effects.
Felt sick after your COVID booster? That’s a good thing, new science shows
If you felt like absolute garbage the day or two after your last COVID-19 vaccine, there's a silver lining for you.
beingpatient.com
Settling the Diet Soda and Dementia Debate — For Now
Does diet soda have a dementia link? Despite the occasional media frenzy over whether Diet Coke causes Alzheimer’s, here’s what the existing, credible, published research actually says. Diet soda: By ditching the high sugar content and replacing it with artificial sweeteners, it’s supposed to be a healthier alternative...
Reducing Simple Carbs in Your Diet Might Relieve Acid Reflux, Study Finds
A new study found that reducing simple sugars may improve GERD. The findings were not directly related to weight loss and more research is needed to understand why cutting back on simple sugars can help with GERD symptoms. Experts say people with GERD don’t need to fully give up simple...
