Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to join cast of Only Murders in the Building for hotly-anticipated season three

The Arconia will have at least one new visitor in the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building.

Jesse Williams of Grey's Anatomy fame is set to join the Emmy Award winning show for season three.

The 41-year-old actor will play a 'documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora, Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam are working on,' according to Deadline.

Though well-known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 season on Grey's Anatomy, Williams has received more attention for a recent role on Broadway.

The Chicago native received a Tony nomination for his role in the Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out.

Take Me Out centers around a biracial baseball player who comes out as gay to the public and his teammates.

He starred alongside Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Suits star Patrick J. Adams and Broadway star Brandon J. Dirden.

Williams will also appear in Your Place Or Mine, a romantic-comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

The Cabin in the Woods actor is also set to guest star and direct an episode of Grey's Anatomy's 19th season.

He will return in the fifth episode of Season 19, which he will also direct, via Deadline.

The episode, entitled When I Get to the Border, will air on ABC on Thursday, November 3.

Williams debuted as Dr. Jackson Avery in the fifth episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 6, entitled Invasion.

The actor appeared in over 270 episodes of the series before it was revealed in May 2021 that he would not return for Season 18.

Dr. Avery was written off the show by revealing that he was leaving Sloan General in Seattle to move to Boston and take over his family's foundation.